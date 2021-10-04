How to locate biomes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Biomes comprise many Minecraft worlds, but finding some of the rarer ones can be a slog if players are simply roaming about attempting to find them.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, spotting biomes is made easier through the use of the command console. In Bedrock Edition, certain commands are unavailable. However, an alternative method can be used in Minecraft's Bedrock platform to find biomes in a given world seed. It will require quite a few extra steps and the assistance of some third-party tools to achieve this.

Minecraft: Using a Biome Finder on Chunk Base

With so many Minecraft biomes out there, it never hurts to use community tools to find them in a seed (Image via Mojang).

By noting the player's Minecraft seed number and then heading over to the Chunk Base website, players can locate an application known as the Biome Finder. This application is under the site's Apps section. Once players click the Biome Finder, they'll be moved to a page with a map and a few selectors at the bottom of the application. In the bottom-right of the map window, under a text entry field with a checkbox labeled "Filter Biomes," there should be a drop-down menu with different versions of Minecraft listed. Bedrock players will want to select their appropriate version of Bedrock Edition in the drop-down. Still, this tool can be used for Minecraft's Java Edition and Pocket Edition players as well.

At the top of the Biome Finder, Minecraft players can enter their seed into the topmost text entry field. Once that has been done, click on the "Find Biomes!" button. The map will then generate a player's inputted seed, allowing them to zoom in and out and find different biomes generated within. The X and Z coordinates of the Minecraft world are also listed, allowing players to find specific coordinates for biomes they may want to search out. The biomes are labeled in the bottom-right of the map and are color-coded for easy contrast.

Once players have found coordinates for their required Minecraft biome, they can return to their Bedrock game client and search the biome out in a number of ways. They can activate coordinates in their settings and begin heading towards the biome on foot. They can also activate Creative Mode and fly to the coordinates, or even use the /tp teleportation command to jump to the coordinates in a flash.

Regardless of what players prefer, using Chunk Base's Biome Finder is an invaluable tool that can be accessed via personal computer or mobile. This tool gives Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players a means of finding specific biomes without needing commands exclusive to Java Edition.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

