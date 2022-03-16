How to make a cocoa bean farm in Minecraft

Creating farms in Minecraft is the most efficient way to gain a lot of specifically targeted resources very quickly. Farms can range from certain block types to mobs and even experience farms.

Cocoa beans are a food ingredient that comes from cocoa pods in Minecraft. Cocoa beans can be used to make brown dye and are an ingredient in cookies. Here is how players can farm cocoa beans.

How players can make a cocoa bean farm in Minecraft

Cocoa beans are a great crop for players to grow in Minecraft. Not only are they easy to get going, but setting up a farm is quite simple, and players can even build them vertically to save space when needed.

When harvesting the cocoa pods, players can easily collect seeds that will allow them to grow even more cocoa pods and continue the self-sustaining farming process.

Cocoa beans can be grown very easily

Players can grow cocoa beans easily by planting the seeds on a jungle log (Image via Minecraft)

Cocoa beans can be found in the jungle biome. But players can take them with them anywhere and grow them as long as they have the proper environment for them to thrive.

Players will need to harvest some jungle logs, as cocoa pods must be grown on a jungle log to work. Players can chop down jungle trees and then plant cocoa seeds onto the logs to start the process.

The logs can be placed any way that players need

Cocoa seeds can be planted on any side of the jungle log, except the top and the bottom, which makes them very flexible for designing a farm that flows nicely (Image via Minecraft)

The great thing about cocoa pods is that once players cut down the jungle tree, they can place the logs any way they wish. The logs can be lying down, only one block high, or standing up tall.

As long as players ensure they are using the correct log, they will be good to go. One cocoa pod can be grown on each side of the block. However, players must have at least one air block on that side to plant it.

Players can use bone meal to accelerate the growing process

Players can give the cocoa pods bonemeal in order to advance them one stage towards maturity (Image via Minecraft)

Players are able to take bone meal, which can be acquired from bones at a crafting table, and use it to accelerate the growth of cocoa pods. Each time a player uses the bone on a cocoa pod, it increases the maturity by one stage.

Cocoa pods have three stages of growth before they are fully mature. So a player can grow one cocoa pod to full maturation by using two bone meals.

Harvesting the cocoa pods

Players can quickly and easily harvest cocoa pods and gather seeds using an axe (Image via Mojang)

When players are ready to harvest their cocoa pods and collect their cocoa seeds, the best tool for players to use is an axe. An axe can break open the pods for harvesting quickly and allow the player to go through many pods quickly during their farming session.

Players who tend to their farms each day will ensure they have enough cocoa beans for anything they may need.

