How to make a dome in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the precious few games on the planet that does sandbox survival the way it’s meant to be done. With a randomly generated world that stretches on infinitely, players get a vast playground full of opportunity and fun.

A massive chunk of this “fun” comes from the game’s building mechanic. With users having constructional capabilities to rival the Ancient Egyptians, tons of architectural projects can be carried out in the game. One such project is a dome.

The half-spherical design of a dome is quite an attractive prospect for many gamers due to the structure’s nature. A dome’s purpose is to cover every side of the space within, similar to how a house with four walls operates.

However, the advantage of a dome is that it does the same job and leaves more space than an average Minecraft house inside it.

Minecraft: Guide to making a dome

Making a general dome design is a simple task. Builds like wizard towers, blacksmith houses, and medieval houses can get complicated as far as their design, materials required, and the interior is concerned. On the other hand, domes just need a ton of space and an aesthetically pleasing block-like glass to use in the building process.

While many guides for this particular build list multiple steps, there is, in fact, just one step or aspect that is a necessity when this build is considered. The only thing that matters with a structure like this is its size.

The size of the dome dictates everything about its design. To be clear, once the initial design and template are complete, all users need to do is build up from the foundation using a single pattern and join every block at the top.

However, determining the base design for a dome can turn out to be a tiresome job.

Plotz: Everything players need to know

Minecraft has a plethora of tools to aid gamers in matters related to the game. One such tool is Plotz, a free 2D and 3D modeling website explicitly created for Minecraft.

The site has tons of spherical (and related) models like ellipsoids, tori, ellipses, and even those of some particular builds like a giant snowman, a lighthouse, a wizard tower, and an observatory.

If players navigate toward the option titled “Sphere” on the Plotz website, they will come to a page with a giant sphere on it. From here, they can increase and decrease the size of the sphere to determine what type of dome size they would want to go for.

Using the slider set vertically on the right side of the page, gamers can break the sphere down layer by layer. Bringing this slider down to 16 will give them a dome, the layout for which can be taken from here.

The slider on the bottom determines the diameter of the sphere. Therefore, using Plotz to determine the bottom layer is one of the fastest ways to build a dome.

Edited by Ravi Iyer