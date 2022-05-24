How to build a blacksmith house in Minecraft

Blacksmiths are extremely useful villagers in Minecraft, with chests in their houses that contain a number of valuable resources. Players can find pieces of high-tier armor, weapons, diamonds, tools, and other valuable resources from a blacksmith’s chest.

The mob's house is considered to be a fortunate find when a player is playing survival mode, especially if they are attempting a speedrun. Encountering a blacksmith early on in a playthrough can be extremely beneficial as far as progression is concerned.

Building a blackstone house can also come in handy when a player is unable to find a naturally occurring blacksmith in their world. Players can build their own blacksmith house (or village, for that matter) and spawn, kidnap, or breed a blacksmith for their house.

Minecraft: Steps to build a blacksmith house

The materials required for the build are listed below:

1-2 chests

Some wooden planks

Wooden logs

Fences

Stairs

Slabs

Cobblestone blocks

Pressure plates

Iron bars

A furnace

A lava bucket

A gold sword

Once players have assembled the materials, they can build the structure by following the steps listed below:

Step 1

Build a 7x8 platform in the shape of a rectangle and fill it in.

The foundation for the house (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2

Use logs to build a pillar at least three blocks high. This will serve as the support system for the back of the house. Place additional pillars to support the foundation.

EThe pillars for the walls (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3

Place three walls (made using wooden planks) inside the structure, thus completing the back of the build.

The back walls (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4

Construct a fourth wall adjacent to the wooden wall. The new wall must be made from cobblestone, or any material that is difficult to break.

Further construction (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5

Fill the unfinished structure with cobblestone blocks in the topmost layer.

Some cobblestone finishing (Image via Minecraft)

Step 6

Take two fences and place them on the corner that is on the opposite side of the back wall. This will serve as the house’s entrance. Place some stairs at the entrance to bridge the gap between the ground and the floor of the house.

Fences used for the entrance to the house (Image via Minecraft)

Step 7

Return to the three walls that make up the back of the house and punch out two blocks from two of those walls, making windows. Use glass panes to complete the window.

Windows in the hosue (Image via Minecraft)

Step 8

A small, three-block high doorway must be constructed to the right side of the main entrance.

The doorway of the living quarters (Image via Minecraft)

Step 9

The area with the furnaces is up next. To the immediate left of the inside doorway, place three wooden planks vertically, then two furnaces on top of a cobblestone block in the same way. Fill up the area behind the furnaces with cobblestone.

Two furnaces (Image via Minecraft)

Step 10

Make a 2x1 area to the left of the furnaces and place lava inside.

The lava in a blacksmith's house (Image via Minecraft)

Step 11

Take two iron bars and place them on the left side of the lava containment area. Also, a small two-block high smooth stone slab structure must be placed in front of the lava area.

Iron bars and stone slabs (Image via Minecraft)

Step 12

To create the interiors, the corner of the house right in front of the door should have a small sitting area made using oak planks, along with a table, which is made using a fence and a pressure plate.

A makeshift table and seating area (Image via Minecraft)

Step 13

Place a chest in the other corner of the house.

Blacksmith chests are full of loot (Image vias Minecraft)

Step 14

Fill out the roof with cobblestone (an exact replication requires cobblestone) and place stone slabs on the perimeter of the roof to complete the build.

The build is complete! (Image via Minecraft)

