How to make fences in Minecraft 1.19

Fence is one of the easiest blocks to make in Minecraft 1.19. Fences can be crafted by players to keep mobs and other entities in a particular place from where they can't escape. They are quite similar to wall blocks, but they are purely made out of wood (except nether brick fences). Mobs usually perceive them as slightly taller solid blocks; hence, they cannot see through them or cross them.

Fence is usually used to keep farm animals or other mobs in a particular area to prevent them from straying away. Other than this, it can also be used to fasten a leash that is already connected to another mob. Since most of the fences are made from wood, crafting them is extremely easy. However, new players in the game might not know how to.

How to craft all kinds of fences in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting wood fence

Crafting recipe for mangrove wood fence (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Minecraft players will mostly use a wooden fence for their daily chores in the game. Hence, they must learn how to craft them. To craft this block, players will need two items: wooden planks and sticks. Both these items are fairly easy to obtain since getting these items is the first task a player performs after entering the game.

First, they must chop trees with hands or axe to obtain wood log blocks. Next, they need to convert them into wooden planks. For sticks, players can place two wooden planks vertically in the crafting slot.

New mangrove fences look quite unique (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After these items have been obtained, players need to use the crafting table to craft fences since they need nine crafting slots. Players will need to place two wooden planks vertically on either side of the two sticks in the middle. Once they place the items correctly, it will craft a total of three fences. All kinds of wood planks can be used to craft colored fences. Players can try out the new mangrove wood released in the update, which is bright red in color.

Crafting nether brick fence

Nether brick fences can be found in Nether fortresses (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Nether bricks can also be used to make fences in Minecraft. This is one of the least-used variants of the block simply because players usually craft a wooden fence and call it a day. These fences naturally generate in the Nether fortresses and can also be crafted by players.

To craft a nether brick fence, players will need nether brick items and nether brick blocks. Nether brick items can be obtained by smelting normal netherrack blocks, while nether brick blocks can be crafted by combining four nether brick items.

Crafting recipe for nether brick fences (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once both are obtained, players can place two nether brick blocks vertically on either side of the two nether brick items that are placed vertically in the middle. This will craft nether brick fences. They are slightly fancier and much stronger than wooden fences.

