How to make iron nuggets in Minecraft 1.19 update

An iron nugget is an item in Minecraft 1.19 that can be used in several ways. It is the smallest variant of iron present in the game.

Iron is one of the most used resources in Minecraft. Players try to acquire the material as soon as they start a new world. They then craft tools, weapons and armor from it.

Iron nuggets have one of the simplest crafting recipes in the game. However, new players might still be confused about how to acquire them.

Though iron nuggets are not as important as iron ingots, some items cannot be crafted without them.

Crafting recipe and uses of iron nuggets in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft iron nuggets

Steps to craft iron nugget (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

One of the simplest ways to obtain iron nuggets is by crafting them from iron ingots. Since they are the smallest variant of iron in the game, they can be obtained from ingots that are bigger in size.

Players must first find iron ore blocks that generate naturally in the game world. These ore blocks are most commonly found high in the mountains.

Once players mine iron ore blocks with a stone pickaxe, they will obtain raw iron. The raw iron can then be smelted in a furnace to obtain iron ingots.

Iron ingots can be placed in a crafting slot in the player's inventory to produce nine iron nuggets. This is the only way to craft iron nuggets from scratch.

Other ways to obtain iron nuggets

Other ways to get iron nuggets (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

Apart from crafting, players can also extract iron nuggets from other items and mobs. They can even find the item in different chests.

When players smelt any iron tool, weapon, armor part, chainmail armor or iron horse armor, they will receive one iron nugget. However, players hardly smelt their iron gear since it is used for other purposes that are much more important.

Iron nuggets can also be obtained as chest loot from Bastion Remnants, Ruined Portals, Shipwrecks, Villages and more. Additionally, they can be acquired by bartering with a Piglin mob.

How to use iron nuggets

Both chains and lanterns are made up of iron nuggets (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update/Mojang)

Iron nuggets can be used to craft several items. They can be crafted back into iron ingots when nine of them are placed on a crafting table. When players find loads of iron nuggets from other places, they can convert them into iron ingots to save space or use them to craft other items.

Iron nuggets can also be used to craft chains, regular lanterns and soul lanterns. To craft chains, players can place one iron ingot between two iron nuggets on the crafting table, all in one vertical line. Lanterns can be crafted by placing a regular torch or soul torch on the crafting table and surrounding it with iron nuggets.

