How to make a kitchen in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players usually cook and eat food anywhere they want, but they can create a special kitchen area in their base as decoration. When players first enter the vast world of Minecraft, they craft some basic blocks that will help them survive. The furnace is one of the first blocks that players craft that helps them cook food for consumption.

However, as players progress further in the game, they will want to build a true-to-life base where they can virtually live with all the amenities. Many players create rooms and areas that might not be of practical use in the game, but it will enhance the aesthetics of the base. A kitchen is one of those rooms that players do not need, but they can create to make the base more life-like.

How to create a simple kitchen in Minecraft 1.19 update

Craft smoker with chimney

Smoker can be used to cook food faster (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players can use a furnace to cook food and smelt other items in the game. There are three variants of furnaces present in the game and each serves a different purpose. Though a normal furnace can cook all kinds of food, a smoker is a special variant that cooks much faster.

Although this variant of a furnace can only cook food and not smelt items, it can do so twice as fast as a standard furnace. A smoker is the perfect block for a kitchen. Players can place the block anywhere and use it as a stove or even an oven.

In real life, a stove usually has a chimney or some sort of exhaust system in place. This can also be built in the game by creating a traditional chimney with the help of brick blocks. These blocks can be placed above the smoker and can go up to the roof of the base. If players want even more realism in the game, they can place a campfire near the top of the chimney so that it lets out huge puffs of smoke.

Cabinets to store food items

Chests on the wall for food items (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can also place several chests on the wall and on the floor to store different kinds of food items and ingredients. This will give the kitchen a more realistic touch. Players can also place coal in one of the chests since it acts as a fuel to run the smoker.

Dining table

Dining Table on the opposite side of the kitchen area (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can also create a dining table on the opposite side of the room to sit and eat. Wooden stairs can be placed as chairs and tables can be made from one fence block and a brown carpet or slab on top. Even though players cannot sit in the game, the dining table can greatly enhance the overall look of the room.

