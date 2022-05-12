×
How to make a leash in Minecraft

Horse on a lead (Image via Minecraft Wiki)
Zachary Roberts
Modified May 12, 2022 03:43 PM IST
A leash, or lead, as it is called in Minecraft, is a great item that players need to have. Mobs are a big part of Minecraft. While many are hostile, there are many neutral mobs that can be tamed. And for those that can't be tamed, a leash can be fashioned to help keep them around.

The presence of mobs in Minecraft makes the game what it is. For starters, they're the source of a lot of food and loot. Some of the best food sources in the entire game are cooked meat from slain mobs. Leather from cows and wool from sheep are also incredibly important.

That's not to mention hostile mobs, which have some of the most important loot in the game, like:

  • Ender pearls
  • Carrots
  • Phantom membranes
  • Redstone
  • Glass bottles
  • Gunpowder
  • String
However, there is another thing that some mobs can do that is less important but quite valuable. Some mobs provide companionship. There's nothing quite like adventuring with a tamed wolf or coming home to a few tamed cats.

Minecraft: How create a lead and keep certain mobs tethered

1) The crafting recipe

youtube-cover

A lead is a very important item in Minecraft. Something that most players don't know is that the item can be crafted as well. The recipe includes items that are difficult to collect, but the items can at least be crafted, unlike a saddle or a trident.

One slimeball and four strings will make two leads. String is easy enough to acquire, whether from a mineshaft or zombie village (cobwebs) or by killing spiders, or even cats, if one can stomach doing such a thing.

However, slimeballs are difficult to get. Slimes don't spawn very frequently and killing them is the only way to get the item. Baby pandas can sneeze a slimeball, but it's very rare.

2) Players can kill wandering traders to obtain leads and find them in chests as well

Leads can be found naturally as well. Wandering traders spawn with two llamas, both of which are tethered to leads. Minecraft gamers can kill the trader or both the llamas and two leads will drop every single time.

Additionally, they can be found in chests:

  • Java Edition
  • Woodland Mansion- 28.3% chance
  • Ancient City- 16.1% chance (in 1.19 update)
  • Bedrock Edition
  • Woodland Mansion- 27.9% chance
  • Buried treasure- 34.3% chance (can have up to three)
  • Ancient City- 16.1% chance (upcoming feature)

A look at what leads can be used for

Wolf on a lead (Image via Mojang)
Once players have them, several different mobs can be placed on these "leashes" and attached to a fence post or walked around with:

  • Allay‌
  • Axolotl
  • Bee
  • Boat‌ (Bedrock)
  • Cat (tamed)
  • Chicken
  • Cow
  • Dolphin
  • Donkey
  • Fox
  • Frog‌
  • Glow Squid
  • Goat
  • Hoglin
  • Horse
  • Iron Golem
  • Llama
  • Mooshroom
  • Mule
  • Ocelot
  • Parrot
  • Pig
  • Polar Bear
  • Rabbit
  • Sheep
  • Skeleton Horse
  • Snow Golem
  • Squid
  • Strider
  • Trader Llama
  • Wolf (tamed)
  • Zoglin
  • Zombie Horse
These mobs can be kept as pets in this fashion, even though most of them are not tameable.

