How to make lime green dye without using cactus in Minecraft 1.19

Lime dye in Minecraft 1.19 is a quasi-primary dye that can mainly be obtained by combining two different dyes. These items can be used to color several other items like banners, beds, leather armor, wool, concrete, terracotta, etc. They are excellent additions for players who want to customize their structures, rooms, farms, and more.

However, sometimes users might not have access to certain items that make a dye. In this case, players might not have cactus that is important for making lime dye. Fortunately, there are alternative ways to make these items without any primary dye as well.

Ways to make or obtain lime dye without cactus in Minecraft 1.19

How is cactus important for the dye?

Green dye is obtained from cactus that can be combined with white dye to get lime (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

First, players must understand how crucial cactus is while making lime dye in the game. Cactus is a plant that grows in desert biomes and is the only plant that can give players green dye, which is a primary color dye. Once players have cactus blocks, they can be smelted in a furnace to give green dye.

Players can then combine the green dye with white dye or bone meal to obtain lime dye. This is the main method by which players obtain the quasi-primary dye. However, this is not the only method.

Smelting sea pickles

Sea pickles grow in warm oceans and in coral reefs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players who do not have cactus blocks or white dye on hand can directly obtain lime dye by smelting sea pickles in a furnace.

Sea pickles are small blocks that are present underwater and are typically found in groups of four that can fit on a single block. These small blocks are most commonly generated in warm oceans and on top of coral blocks in coral reefs. They can be easily broken by hand or any other tool.

These items can be smelted directly in a furnace with any fuel to give out lime dye. This is one of the ways to obtain the desired quasi-primary dye without a cactus.

Wandering trader

A wandering trader can trade the desired dye (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Wandering traders are passive mobs that randomly spawn anywhere in the overworld and trade a plethora of items with players. Among the list of tradeable items are dyes, and players can obtain three lime dyes for one emerald.

While players can technically get their hands on some dye using this method, it isn't the best or most reliable way to do so as the trade list generator is completely random.

Getting green dye from chests

Green dye can be found in desert village chests (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Though the primary color dye is mainly obtained from smelting a cactus, it can also be found in desert village house chests or from a wandering trader. If players directly get their hands on the green dye, they no longer need cactus.

