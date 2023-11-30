How to make Minecraft nether portal using lava pool

Minecraft has a hellish realm called the Nether. You must go there to obtain the necessary resources to complete the game. It is a mysterious and dangerous realm, but it also has its benefits. To enter the dimension, you must create a portal using obsidian, which is created with lava and water. While players often mine naturally found obsidian and create a portal from it, there is an alternative method of using a lava pool to quickly create one.

Here is a short guide to creating a nether portal from a lava pool in Minecraft.

Steps to create a nether portal in Minecraft using lava pool

Follow the below-mentioned steps to create a nether portal by using a lava pool:

1) Obtain necessary resources and find a lava pool

You must first find a lava pool in Minecraft to create a nether portal in it (Image via Mojang)

You will need a pickaxe, a bucket of water, and a few blocks to successfully create a nether portal from the lava pool. Once you gather all these resources, you will need to head out and find a lava pool in the wild.

The terrain of a region depends on several aspects of a biome, like temperature, humidity, altitude, and more. Lava pools are usually generated in extremely hot and dry areas. Hence, they are most common in the desert biome. However, you can also find one in the plains biome.

2) Create the base of the portal

Create the base of the nether portal in a lava pool in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you find a lava pool, you must first find a side of the pool with four or more lava blocks. This is because you will work with an area of four blocks, where the nether portal will be created.

Next, you must place a regular block inside the lava so there is at least one block space on one side and two blocks on the other. Place the water from the bucket inside the lava where there is a two-block space. This will create two obsidian blocks. You can simply break the regular block and let water create another two obsidian blocks.

The next step is to mine two blocks underneath the water blocks, fill the bucket with lava, and place the hot liquid underneath the water blocks. This will finally create the base of the portal.

3) Creating the rest of the portal structure

Create the rest of the portal by making a certain setup of blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For creating the rest of the nether portal, you must set up blocks exactly as shown in the first half of the picture provided above. This will ensure the right amount of obsidian blocks are made to complete the portal. Once this is completed, you must place water from one block, as shown in the second part of the picture.

After the water is flowing, start filling the bucket with lava and placing it on the edges of where the water is flowing. If you have made the portal before, you will start seeing where to place lava to instantly turn it into obsidian blocks.

Finally, you can remove the water from the block behind the portal and light it with flint and steel.