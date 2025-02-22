How to make a one hit kill weapon in Minecraft using command

In Minecraft, you can create the most powerful weapons from the strongest materials. Netherite is the toughest item you can use to make melee weapons. Furthermore, a netherite sword or axe can become even more powerful with various offensive enchantments like sharpness, sweeping edge, and more.

Despite all these powerups and materials, many hostile mobs cannot be killed in one hit. However, since Minecraft is a sandbox, there is a method to create a one-hit weapon using commands. Here is a short guide on how to do so.

Steps to create a one-hit kill weapon in Minecraft using commands

1) Activate commands in a world

Activate commands on the world to get a one-hit kill weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since axes deal more damage than swords per hit, we will be using a netherite axe as our base weapon. Next, we will apply the sharpness enchantment since it increases the damage of a melee weapon per hit.

While players can only get up to level 5 sharpness in normal survival mode, you can get up to 255 level sharpness through commands, specifically the /give command. Hence, you must activate cheats in either a new or old world.

If you create a new world, you can allow commands on that world from its creation page. If you already have an old world, you can pause the game, head over to the "Open to LAN" menu, toggle the "allow commands" setting, and start the LAN world. This will temporarily let you use commands till you close the world.

2) Type out the command to get a weapon with sharpness 255

Copy and paste the command in the chat box to receive the weapon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you activate the commands, you can enter the world and get the one-hit kill weapon. First, you must open the chat box where all commands are compiled. You can do so by pressing the / key on the keyboard. After the chat box pops up at the bottom, you can remove the slash to copy-paste this exact command to get the overpowered netherite axe with sharpness 255 enchantment:

/give @p netherite_axe[enchantments={levels:{"minecraft:sharpness":255}}]

If the entire command is correctly placed, the text will be yellow. Once executed, you will have the weapon with sharpness 255 in your hotbar.

This weapon will be able to kill most entities in Minecraft with a single hit, including powerful ones like Blazes, Enderman, and more. However, boss mobs, Wardens, and Iron Golems might still not go down with one hit using this overpowered weapon, simply because of their massive health bars.

