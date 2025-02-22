4 useless mobs in Minecraft (2025)

There are several mobs that players can interact with in Minecraft. While some mobs like villagers and wandering traders offer players in-game currency and valuable items through trade, other hostile mobs can be killed for useful drops. However, some creatures do not have much use and simply exist to enhance a region's ambiance or pose a challenge.

Here is a list of mobs that are not too useful in Minecraft, especially when compared to others.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 useless mobs in Minecraft

1) Bat

Bats are of no major use to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The overworld dimension has lots of ambient features that make the game more lively. One of these features is the bat. The bat is an ambient mob that only spawns in dark underground areas and flies randomly around caves. These are completely harmless and one of the weakest mobs in the game since they only have three hearts of health.

Bats can be considered somewhat useless as players cannot interact with them. They cannot be lured, bred, and captured. In fact, they do not even drop any item or XP upon death, making it purely ambient. Hence, they can be considered one of the most useless mobs in Minecraft.

2) Polar bear

Polar Bears drop items and have specific behavior patterns, but are useless to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Polar bear is another ambient mob that is not of much use to players. They spawn in snowy or frozen biomes either in groups, with a cub, or alone. Interestingly, polar bears are neutral when in a group or alone, but if a player approaches one with a cub, it can get hostile.

Upon death, an adult polar bear can drop raw cod or salmon along with one to three XP points. Since there is no major use in killing them or even interacting with them, they simply remain an ambient mob. Furthermore, since polar bears have not received any major change for several years, they are widely considered boring.

3) Silverfish

Silverfish is one of the most annoying and useless mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Silverfish is another useless hostile mob that mainly exists in Minecraft to annoy players and make them panic in dire situations. Silverfish can either spawn from infested stone blocks or their dedicated spawners in strongholds. Once spawned, they will start hitting the player. Though their attacks are weak, a group of silverfish can be lethal.

Though each silverfish drops 5 XP points, players still try to steer clear of them. This is because of how small its hitbox and body are.

4) Strider

The strider is rarely used by players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The strider is the only mob in this list that has some actual use in the game, although players rarely take advantage of it. Striders are the only completely passive mob in the Nether. Their major feature is that they can walk on lava lakes and pools. Furthermore, players can place saddles on them and steer them using a warped fungus on a stick.

Even though players can essentially travel on a lava lake with striders, most do not take that risk since lava destroys almost all items that fall into it. Hence, people's unwillingness to use this mob has made it somewhat useless in the game.

