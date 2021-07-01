How to make a perfect circle in Minecraft Java Edition easily

In a world made of squares, is it possible to make a perfect circle in Minecraft?

Everyone who plays Minecraft knows that the base units of the game are cubic blocks. This would lead most players to believe that creating a perfect circle in Minecraft is difficult.

However, there are a few different ways to simulate nearly perfect circles. These circles can be big or small, but all have one thing in common: they will surely stand out in any Minecraft world or SMP.

Easily building a perfect circle in Minecraft

Starting out

Image via Minecraft

Before beginning any build, players need to decide where the structure will be. Some biomes lend themselves more to the building than others, but a circle can be built anywhere if the player clears enough space. Additionally, gamers should ask themselves what materials they want their circle to be made out of and what their end goal for the build is.

Will the circle be the foundation for something? Would a sphere look good in this area? What kind of build will this circle be used for? All of these questions are helpful to sort out before players start construction on their circles. Once these decisions have been made and players have collected the materials they need, the circle can begin to be built.

Building the structure

Image via Minecraft

Circles in Minecraft can come in many different sizes, so depending on what the player is looking for, different blocks will be required. For example, if a player wants an 8x8 circle, they will need to gather at least 20 of the blocks they want to use. In contrast, a 12x12 circle requires a minimum of 32 building blocks.

To build a circle, players will need to place blocks on a flat area in a particular pattern. For this example, an 8x8 circle will be built.

There should be a simple circle on the ground. First, place four blocks at the top of the area where the circle will start, followed by two blocks placed diagonally next to them on either side. From there, build another four blocks across on either side of those diagonal blocks, and then close the loop.

An important thing to keep in mind when building a circle in Minecraft is that it will need to be perfectly symmetrical. This means that if the top line of the circle is four blocks across, the bottom, left, and right sides will all have that same number of blocks.

Finishing touches

Image via Minecraft

To ensure that the circle is perfectly circular, players should use creative mode to fly up to a high vantage point, with the circle in full view. Usually, if done incorrectly, the structure will not look circular from higher up, so the gamer may need to edit their work if this occurs. To make sure this does not happen, check to see if the circle is symmetrical on the ground.

Once the circle has been sorted out and looks correct from above, players can do whatever they wish with their new build. Some fun ideas are to dig one block down in the middle of the circle and fill it with water to create a swimming pool or to extend the circle upwards to create a tower for a castle build.

Whatever the player decides to do with the circle, it is sure to impress their friends, especially when taking into consideration the rigid square shapes that are usually found in a Minecraft world.

Check out this video guide for extra help creating circles in Minecraft:

