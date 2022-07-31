How to make Podzol in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has no shortage of iconic blocks and materials, and one of these incredibly iconic blocks is the grass block. These blocks will almost certainly make up for most of a player’s surroundings the first time they load up in a survival world.

However, different types and styles of dirt blocks have been added to the game over the years, including Podzol. However, Podzol is actually quite rare, so how do players get it, and can it be made?

All the ways players can make or get Podzol in Minecraft 1.19

Naturally generated Podzol

A bamboo jungle, one of only two biomes in the game where Podzol spawns (Image via Minecraft)

There are two very different biomes that Podzol can naturally generate within. Podzol's original biome was found in the old-growth taiga biomes, characterized by thicker spruce trees, Podzol, and mossy stone.

The second biome that can contain naturally generated Podzol is the bamboo jungle biome, where Podzol generates beneath the bamboo chutes. Due to these biomes being rarer than most, it can be difficult to find naturally generated Podzol.

Trading for Podzol

A wandering trader selling Podzol (Image via Minecraft)

The wandering trader has an interesting reputation amongst the community. A large percentage of players detest the wandering trader, as his trades are somewhat lackluster in most situations.

However, for players who do not have a source of Podzol naturally generated nearby, the wandering trader might be a breath of fresh air. Every wandering trader has a 1/6 chance of selling three Podzols for three emeralds.

Due to the rarity of wandering traders spawning and then the rarity of them having the needed trade, this method is not reliable or consistent, unfortunately.

Manually generating Podzol

An example of manually generated Podzol (Image via Minecraft)

There is one way to create Podzol manually for players wanting to avoid relying on wandering traders or are tired of hunting down the biomes that Podzol naturally generates within and then strip mining it all.

Players can place four spruce saplings in a two-by-two pattern next to each other and then use bonemeal on them. This will cause the saplings to grow into a two-by-two spruce tree, a much larger variation of the spruce tree than the average spruce tree found in regular taiga biomes.

Whenever a large spruce tree generates, it will convert the dirt beneath it and surrounding dirt into Podzol. This area has a maximum size, though it is quite large.

If the two-by-two section of the tree is viewed from the top down, the bottom right log is considered the center of the Podzol circle that will generate. From this log, six dirt to the east, five dirt to the west (as there is a log in place of the 6th dirt), six dirt to the south, and five dirt to the north (as a log instead of dirt takes up the 6th) becomes Podzol, replacing the regular dirt.

This means that as long as the player has bonemeal, spruce saplings, and replacement dirt, they can farm for an indefinite amount of Podzol. In the Java edition, Podzol can replace moss blocks. Since moss can be grown on renewable stone, Podzol is a renewable resource for Java edition players.

