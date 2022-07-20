How to make a secret trapdoor in Minecraft 1.19 update

Players often create secret passages and doors in the Minecraft 1.19 update as a safety measure. On multiplayer servers, players try their best to keep their bases safe from other players. Over the years, with the help of elaborate redstone contraptions, players have come up with loads of secret doors and trapdoor builds in the game.

With redstone and some useful blocks, players can create a trapdoor that will be completely hidden in plain sight, and they can simply place a button to activate it. The mechanism can be built to secure a secret storage system, mines, or even bases. Even though hidden entrances cannot fool players all the time, it is a simple and effective way to add an extra layer of protection in the game.

Step-by-step guide to build a hidden trapdoor in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Create an area for the build

5x3x3 area is needed to build this simple and effective secret trapdoor (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players must find a suitable place to build this contraption. Since they will be making a secret trapdoor, they must build it underground so that the surface can be covered with normal blocks to hide it. They must create a 5 by 3 hole that will be 3 blocks deep.

This is where the main redstone contraption will be set, and later on, they can dig a tunnel that goes deeper into whatever structure they want to build. However, this hole will only be for the secret trapdoor contraption.

2) Creating the contraption

The entire contraption is quite simple (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After the area has been set up, players need to create a step leading to the surface from one corner and place redstone dust. This is where the button will be placed to activate the entire contraption. After that, sticky pistons must be placed in such a way that the vertical piston pulls the decoy block, and the two horizontal pistons pull the decoy and the vertical piston out of the way.

This mechanism will essentially pull the decoy block on which the player will be standing and also remove it, which will result in the player falling through the tunnel.

Once a player falls through the tunnel, the redstone contraption will reset and close off the tunnel by placing the decoy block back on the surface.

3) Creating a safe landing place

The slime block will save players from taking fall damage and also create a launch pad to reach the surface (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Since players fall from the tunnel into the secret area, there should be a place where they can land without taking any fall damage. The ideal trick is to create another elaborate redstone contraption with a slime block that can push the players out of the secret base and back to the surface.

For this, they can connect the trapdoor contraption with a button inside the secret base and also build a contraption that pushes the slime block so that players can launch themselves up.

