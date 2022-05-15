How to make a tent in Minecraft

There are all types of houses in Minecraft. Mansions, dirt houses, and everything in between has been used by different players at different times.

All a base truly needs is space to store items, a crafting table, and a bed. Other items, like furnaces, are helpful but don't necessarily have to be in the base.

That's why it's so easy to make a base. The required elements only make up a short list, providing crafters with many options for what to build. A starter house can be anything they want or need, and it can be more permanent than others.

A tent is one such option that players can make. It's a relatively simple house, usually not big. However, it's still a good and rather unique option. Here's how to make one in Minecraft.

Building a tent in Minecraft

The simplest way to build a tent in Minecraft is with wool. Wool looks the closest to a tent-like material. Tents are often made of canvas or a plastic sheet, but there aren't any of them in vanilla Minecraft.

Mods like MrCrayFish's Furniture mod can help with that, but it'll remain strictly vanilla for this article. Wool and perhaps some concrete colors are the best options for building a tent.

The easiest way to build a tent is to start with a broad circle. There are no circles in Minecraft, but blocks can be placed in a round fashion by placing a few in a row and then moving inward every other block.

Circles in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once that's done, the rest will be easy. Gamers can then begin placing the blocks up and in one block, just like they would for a roof on a regular build. The result is a build that gradually works inwardly to a single point.

The key with this form of tent is that the base needs to be wide enough to move inwards without being too low and limiting the area players can use. For this reason, it may also be helpful to go up two blocks instead of one before moving in a block.

The second way to build a tent is similar to the tents that generate naturally. At Pillager Outposts, there are tents that spawn. The idea is the same as the first tent method: wool is the key block.

For these tents, there are fence posts on the base of dark oak blocks. These lead to a roof made of white wool. These go across the length of the base and go up and in a block until they come together.

