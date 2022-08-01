How to make a tent in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, players can easily make a simple tent with only a few tools and blocks. Usually, when players enter the game for the first time, they quickly craft all the necessary items and start making a full base. Though this will protect them from hostile mobs, the first base will start looking quite basic and boring after a while.

Building is one of the key activities that players take part in. Since the game offers an almost infinite number of blocks and space, players can create almost anything. Even though all four walls and a roof are needed to stay safe against hostile mobs, a tent can be a fantastic addition to the group of builds players make during their journey.

Steps to build a tent in Minecraft 1.19

1) Gather items and choose a place

All the items needed to build a simple tent (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Before building a tent, players will need to gather all the items needed. While this list of items will result in a fairly big tent, players can simply increase the amount of items if they want to build a bigger structure.

10 fence

12 stairs

6 slabs

24 trapdoor

2 lantern

1 campfire

42 wool blocks

Once all the items are gathered, players can choose a suitable place to build their tent. The build will approximately occupy a 6x7 block area.

2) Building the main structure

Designing the main structure for the tent (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, players must start by building the main structure of the tent with wool blocks. They can start by placing five wool blocks in a line and creating the same line of blocks parallel to it, leaving four blocks of space in between.

This will be the base of the tent from which players can create a triangle-like shape entirely made up of wool. This will essentially form the cloth part of the tent. Players can take a look at the image above to see the exact design. While the picture provides a reference, any design can be implemented.

3) Placing wood blocks for support

One end of the tent is decorated with wood blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

To make it more realistic, players will need to place fences from the top of the tent structure to the bottom as support. After this, stairs, trapdoors, and slabs can be used to decorate the tent's exterior. Since it is a tent, it will be open from both sides.

4) Placing decorations and interior blocks

The interior and exterior design with a campfire and other blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once the entire structure of the tent is complete, players can go ahead and decorate the interior. Beds, furnaces, crafting tables, and more can be placed inside. Lanterns can also be placed inside the tent to illuminate the area. Similar to real life, a campfire can also be placed right outside the tent.

This is the simplest way to build a tent in the game. There are several other ways to build it since the game offers all kinds of blocks. Players can create a tent with colored wool or a high tent where wool blocks do not touch the ground.

