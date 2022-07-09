How to make a TNT trap in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

Players can create several types of TNT traps in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 to prank other players online. Explosive traps have been in the game for a long time now, and players have come up with both elaborate and simple contraptions for it.

TNT is a dangerous explosive in the game, and it can blow up several blocks and deal heavy damage to entities that are closer to the block. The only unfortunate part about this explosive block is that it takes about 4 seconds to blow up, giving players enough time to run away. Nonetheless, players can create an extremely simple trap in the game with just a few items.

Steps to create a simple TNT trap in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

1) Gather the required items

All the items needed to make the trap (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19)

Minecraft players will only need a few items to create this TNT trap. Crafting a TNT block can be slightly difficult as players will need gunpowder that comes from creepers. Here is the full list of items needed:

4 TNT blocks

4 Redstone torches

1 Redstone dust

1 Lever

The trap will be created underneath a tree where other players might go and break blocks. This is a great trap for new players who will be looking to break a tree to get wood.

2) Dig underneath the tree

The entire trap will be underneath a tree (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19)

First, players need to find a suitable tree where other players might come to obtain wood. Players must first dig and create a three-block deep hole all around the tree and only leave one block of space between the first wood log block and a platform of dirt block.

This will be the area where players will setup the redstone contraption.

3) Set up the Redstone contraption

Setting up the redstone contraption (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19)

In this step, players need to place a lever at the bottom of the first wood log and switch it on. After this, if they place redstone dust right below it on the raised platform block and place four redstone torches on its sides, the redstone torches will be switched off since the default state of the torches is on.

After this, players can dig one block hole opposite each redstone torch and place TNT blocks on each side. These blocks will not explode since the redstone torch is off.

4) Cover the trap

TNT blows up once a player breaks the first wood log (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19)

After setting up the trap, players can cover it by placing grass blocks on the tree's level. Whenever a player arrives and punches the first wood log, it will break the lever as well. This will turn off the signal and the redstone torches will light up, coming back to their default state. Finally, the TNT opposite to the redstone torches will activate and blow up.

While it is not the best TNT trap players can create, it is one of the simplest ones that any player can easily make to fool other players and have fun.

