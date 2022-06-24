How to make and use the night vision potion in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, the night vision potion will be an essential asset to players. Potions are special liquids that players can drink to gain special powers or throw to deal damage to opponents. Night vision, in particular, will come in handy when players are dealing with the new beast that was released with the new update.

Players from all around the globe had been eagerly waiting for the Deep Dark Biome and the Warden to release. These additions were announced way back in 2020 for Caves and Cliffs update, but they were pushed back by Mojang. The Wild Update finally brought these spooky features to the game.

For newcomers who have recently started playing the game for the first time, learning all there is to know about the night vision potion is extremely important.

Brewing and using the night vision potion in Minecraft 1.19 can benefit the player in certain scenarios

Brewing method

To brew the night vision potion, players must gather a few items first:

Brewing stand

Blaze Powder

Nether warts

Water bottles

Golden Carrots

Redstone (optional)

Once all these items are available, players can start by making an awkward potion. This will be the basis for most of the potions in the game, including night vision. Players can place nether warts, water bottles, and blaze powder into the brewing stand to create this base potion.

Brewing the potion is extremely easy if players have all the resources (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once the awkward potion is brewed, players will need golden carrots to be placed into the stand instead of nether warts. Golden carrots can be crafted by combining eight gold nuggets with a carrot on a crafting table. When this special food item is combined with an awkward potion, the night vision potion is brewed.

Players will notice that this potion will only work for three minutes. If they want to extend the effect of the potion, they can simply combine it with redstone dust. This increases the effect time to 8 minutes.

How and where to use this potion

All the dark areas in the game will be visible, although the light level of the area does not increase (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are loads of biomes and areas in Minecraft 1.19 that will be extremely dark and dangerous. Players will frequently venture deep underground to find ores, structures, cave biomes, etc. In all these scenarios, the night vision potion can greatly help players see better.

The potion essentially makes everything light up without actually increasing the light level of the area. It only allows players to see the blocks clearly as if they were exposed to the sun. Hostile mobs will still spawn all around them since they are in the dark.

The potion will be extremely useful if players are under the new darkness effect (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

With the addition of the Warden and the new darkness effect, this potion will be extremely helpful when players are running away from the beast while under the darkness effect. Night vision will directly counter the new spooky effect and let players see some of the blocks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far