How many mobs are there in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft 1.19 is known as The Wild Update. While it is not the most extensive patch in the game's history, it has added a decent amount of new features and mobs. For example, 1.19 added things like ancient cities, mangrove swamps, and mud blocks.

There have also been a decent amount of mobs added in this update, which have some interesting mechanics and use cases.

Minecraft had some exciting mob additions in The Wild Update

Frogs

Two frogs breeding (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike every other mob in the title with a baby counterpart, frogs have tadpoles, which are a totally different mob.

There are three colors of frogs, green, orange, and white, found in different biomes. The orange one is the temperate frog, situated in biomes of average temperatures.

Green is the cold frog found in the colder biomes. Lastly, there is the white frog located in warm biomes.

Frogs can also eat magma cubes, resulting in them dropping frog lights. The color of the light matches the frog that drops it.

Tadpoles

Tadpoles in a bucket (Image via Minecraft)

With the addition of frogs also comes the addition of tadpoles. These mobs spawn out of the frogspawn that frogs lay after mating.

Tadpoles spawn from frogspawn in groups of two to six from a single frogspawn. They will not spawn naturally under any circumstances and will only exist if players breed frogs.

Tadpoles swim around aimlessly. On land, they will flop like fish, attempt to get to the nearest water, and quickly suffocate. Unlike their adult counterparts, tadpoles are hunted down and killed by axolotls.

Tadpole will follow users holding slimeballs, and they can be collected in buckets.

Interestingly, tadpoles will grow into a frog whose color is based on the biome they are in when growing up, rather than the biome in which their frogspawn was laid and hatched.

Allay

An allay holding a totem of undying (Image via Minecraft)

The allay is a redstone engineers' dream mob. Having won the mob vote hosted during Minecraft Live 2021, these blue sprites only spawn as prisoners of illagers, either in dark oak cages near pillager outposts or in the jail cells found in the prison section of the woodland mansion.

These beings will aimlessly wander until gamers give them an item. The allay will begin following them, seeking dropped versions of the same item to deliver back to players. Individuals can take the item the allay is holding back, and they will return to wandering.

Allays can also be set to a note block if they hear it play. This will cause them to bring items to the note block.

Users have devised ways to utilize allays as item sorters within larger automated storage systems using this system. And with more time, it is almost guaranteed that more interesting uses for the allay will be found.

The Warden

The Warden's roaring animation (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden is, without a doubt, going to be the most iconic addition from The Wild Update. First announced almost two years ago, it is a force of nature that Mojang has designed almost from the ground up to be something players fear and avoid rather than seeking out and fighting.

With a whopping 250 hearts, the Warden is a tank with massive potential for damage output. On hard, its melee attacks deal more than 22 hearts of damage, enough to deal large amounts of damage even to users with full sets of armor equipped.

The Warden also owns a ranged attack that can penetrate walls and will home in on gamers. On hard, this attack deals 7.5 hearts of damage, much less than the melee attacks, but still a considerable amount of damage.

