How many music discs are there in Minecraft 1.19 update as of now?

Music discs in Minecraft 1.19 are special items that can play sounds and music when they are inserted into a jukebox block. These are some of the most iconic items in the age-old sandbox game. Some of them contain classic music from the game, while others have mysterious sounds that often leave fans bewildered.

Like most other items in the game, some of the discs are as old as the game itself, while some are new. With the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added yet another music disc called '5'. The music discs that have numbers in their names are extra special since they have a unique and often scary amalgamation of sounds. Newcomers to the game must know how many discs are in the game and how to obtain them.

List of all music discs present in Minecraft 1.19 update as of now

There are a total of 15 music discs in the Minecraft 1.19 update after the addition of music disc '5'. All of them have distinct sounds and designs. Here is the list of them all:

13: A rare disc with unsettling sounds like cave music, footsteps, metallic clinks, water splashes, blowing winds, creeper explosions, and bow firing.

Cat: Another rare disc with a looping synth melody followed by a bass line. It also has a part of the original 'Minecraft' track.

Blocks: A rare disc with an upbeat chiptune-style tune with a shuffling waltz rhythm.

Chirp: This music disc has a retro-style bossa nova tune from 1970 along with a vaporwave-like version of the Mall music disc.

Far: This disc has a calm and relaxing melody played on a watery echoing synth.

Mall: A rare music disc that has serene music created on a kalimba and other instruments.

Mellohi: This has a slow and melancholic waltz tune with a sample of mellotron in the background.

Stal: This music disc contains smooth jazz played on a piano, saxophone, and double bass instruments.

Strad: This disc has a tropical-sounding piece accompanied by a glitchy electronic tribal beat.

Ward: This has an excerpt from Chopin's Funeral March played on a synth organ that gets interrupted by an upbeat electronic tune.

11: One of the most fascinating discs with sounds of breaking blocks, heavy breathing, and rustling followed by haunting cave noises. It ends with fast footsteps on different blocks and a hissing static noise.

Wait: The music disc has an upbeat remix of the 'Minecraft' track. Starts off with a quiet synth and then turns into a chiptune-esque song.

Otherside: The music disc starts off with an uplifting retro-style piece but starts getting darker and more sorrowful in the end.

Pigstep: The entire music disc consists of an upbeat hip-hop-style piece with some mellow parts.

5: The new disc added in Minecraft 1.19 update consists of flint and steel igniting fire, bat squeaking, and walking sounds. After a while, a warped noise and a sculk shrieker can be heard activating. The track finally ends with a warden roar after a sculk sensor activation sound.

How to obtain these discs

Music discs can be obtained in Minecraft 1.19 update in different ways. Some can be found in chests, while others are much harder to obtain.

Discs found in chest

Several discs, including disc '5', are only found in chests located in different naturally generated structures:

13: Dungeon, Ancient City and Woodland Mansion

Cat: Dungeon, Ancient City and Woodland Mansion

Otherside: Dungeon, Ancient City and Stronghold

Pigstep: Bastion Remnants

5: Ancient City (found in the form of disc fragments only)

Killing Creeper from a Skeleton

Other than the above-mentioned discs (except '13' and cat), every other disc can only be obtained when a creeper is killed by a skeleton.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far