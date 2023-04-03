How many smithing templates are in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will be adding a bunch of new features, blocks, and items to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. One of these features includes brand new items called smithing templates. The smithing table and its usage are getting a complete overhaul with these new items.

As of now, the smithing table is only used to upgrade diamond gear to netherite. However, it will be able to customize armor designs as well. Moreover, the netherite upgrade process has also slightly changed due to a particular new smithing template.

There will be loads of them scattered all around the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update world; hence, players must know how many of them there are and where they will be found.

How many smithing templates will be present in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, and how to find them

How many smithing templates are present as of yet

As of now, there are a total of 16 smithing templates planned for the 1.20 update. All of them are present in the snapshot 23w13a. There is one netherite upgrade smithing template and 15 armor trim smithing templates.

How to find all smithing tempates in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Each smithing template (except for six archeology armor trims) generates in different structures found in all three realms. Players need to explore these pre-existing structures and loot chests to find these new items.

Here is a list of all the smithing templates and where to find them:

Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 100% chance in treasure chest

Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template - Shipwreck - 16.7% chance

Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template - Desert Temple - 14.3% chance

Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template - Stronghold - 100% chance in library chest

Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7% chance

Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template - Pillager Outpost - 25% chance

Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 1.2% chance

Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3% chance

Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7% chance

Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50% chance

Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5% chance

Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template - Jungle Temple - 33.3% chance

Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 1.8%

Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 1.8%

Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 1.8%

Note: The facts in this article could change if Mojang decides to add more smithing templates in future 1.20 update snapshots. The game developers decided to add more armor trim smithing templates with the archeology feature after introducing the first 11 armor trims. This particular article only lists the smithing templates that are available until snapshot 23w13a.

