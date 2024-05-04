How is Minecraft Adventure mode different from other game modes?

Minecraft boasts distinct modes to provide a varied gameplay experience. That said, most players either play the game in creative mode or the much more challenging survival mode. While there is a hardcore mode, it is the same as survival but with the caveat that players lose all the loot after death. There is also a third option: Adventure mode.

At first, having an adventure mode in Minecraft sounds confusing. Isn’t survival mode the same as adventure mode? Not exactly. The latter is very different from the other modes and it certainly deserves a try. So in this article, we’ll explain what makes adventure mode different from survival and creative.

Minecraft adventure mode

Players can explore the world in adventure mode (Image via Mojang Studios)

So if creative mode allows players to freely move around, mine, and build using any block, and get unlimited access to all the items, survival mode requires them to get everything with the risk of dying. But in adventure mode, players cannot break the blocks but just explore the world, fight the mobs, and acquire resources.

It takes away the player’s ability to break the blocks, ensuring a dungeon exploration experience. They can walk around the map, interact with different mobs, operate redstone mechanisms, find resources such as food to keep their hunger in check, and fight mobs. With various new additions coming in the Minecraft 1.21 update, adventure mode is going to be even more fun.

That said, the mode does not make much sense as there are no defined maps and locations that work well within its world. This is why it requires players to make custom maps that others can explore and play. Some of these maps can be quite challenging.

The map designs can be made even more challenging as the mode lets map makers classify certain blocks as broken while other blocks are unbreakable. This mechanic can help in creating puzzling maps that require players to figure out what to break and how to break it using tools. So with all these features and the addition of new weapons such as the mace, adventure mode is certainly worth a try.