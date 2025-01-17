How Minecraft crafter blocks can be extremely helpful while mining large areas

In Minecraft, you will mine a lot of areas to find valuable resources. Earth minerals like gold, redstone, diamonds, and ancient debris all generate underground in the Overworld and Nether, forcing you to pick up a pickaxe and shovel and start mining. However, mining for hours means that you will require loads of tools as well.

After a while, manually crafting each tool might feel tiresome. This is where the crafter can come in handy.

Crafter blocks in Minecraft can help save time while mining large areas

Crafter's mechanics and its crafting recipe in Minecraft

Crafter's crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must understand how a crafter works and how to obtain one in Minecraft. Crafter was added in the 1.21 Tricky Trials update. When the block was announced, it gained a lot of popularity because of its functionality.

In simple terms, a crafter is a block that automatically crafts an item when a redstone signal is passed through it. When you interact with it, it looks similar to a crafting table, but you will be able to enable and disable crafting slots, only allowing items to be filled in enabled blocks.

If a player places crafting ingredients in a certain configuration and activates the crafter with a redstone signal, it will automatically drop the crafted product out in the world as an item.

The crafting recipe for a crafter requires five iron ingots, two redstone dust, a dropper block, and a crafting table.

How crafter can come in handy while mining large areas in Minecraft

Crafter can be used to create loads of pickaxes and shovels automatically (Image via Mojang Studios)

When you will be heading down to mine large areas, you will need loads of pickaxes, particularly, iron pickaxes since they are faster than the stone ones. Apart from having a decent iron farm, you will also require a couple of crafter blocks wherein you set the crafting recipe of tools like an iron pickaxe, iron shovel, and even iron axe.

These crafters can be placed near each other and can have a button on the adjacent block to activate them whenever you need them. In each craft, you can manually fill a stack of items needed to craft a tool. This means, that to craft iron pickaxes, you must put three stacks of iron ingot in each slot, and two stacks of sticks.

Once the setup is complete, you will simply need to press the button on each crafter to receive an iron pickaxe, shovel, or axe. You can repeatedly press the button to get loads of them and quickly head down to mine.

This will save you time, which would otherwise be wasted in gathering resources from storage and then crafting them. You will only have to refill the crafter once with all the resources.

