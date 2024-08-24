How Minecraft's recent incremental updates are as good as major ones

Mojang Studios has been working on the Minecraft 1.21 major update for the past few months. However, they have also been using this time to work on incremental updates like 1.20.5 and 1.21.2. While most of these smaller updates bring several bug fixes and tiny changes to existing features, the ones mentioned above have been some of the best incremental updates so far.

In fact, one can argue that these smaller updates have been as good as major ones like the 1.21 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft's recent incremental updates are equally great compared to major ones

Wolf armor in the 1.20.5 update

Wolves are neutral mobs in Minecraft that players can tame by feeding them bones. They can soothe players mentally and as well as help fight hostile mobs, making them one of the best pets to have in the game.

Ever since wolves were added to the game, players have been looking for ways to protect them against all kinds of dangers in the game. At first, the community came with various kinds of mods that added wolf armor or simply increased their health bar.

However, in 2023, Mojang Studios introduced Armadillo as a mob vote candidate that can help players create wolf armor in Minecraft. Armadillos, which immediately won the mob vote competition, was initially part of the 1.21 update. However, these creatures, along with wolf armor, were released in the 1.20.5 incremental update itself.

Since wolf armor was a feature millions of players were waiting for, the 1.20.5 update became almost as exciting as the major 1.21 update.

Bundles in upcoming incremental updates

Bundles in Minecraft were first introduced by Mojang Studios with the Caves and Cliffs update in 2020. The developers discussed how it would hold 64 units of any one item, a single full stack of an identical item, or a variety of objects added together to make 64 units. Developers also showcased how bundles can be thrown and picked up by other players with all the items in it.

This feature was loved by many in the community since crafting shulker boxes was an endgame process. Players wanted a quick and easy way to fix the massive inventory issues, one of which was that it was getting filled extremely quickly.

However, they were not satisfied with the bundles' interaction mechanics, especially on mobile devices. Hence, Mojang decided not to release it in the Caves and Cliffs update and left bundles on the back burner for almost four years.

Fast forward to 2024, the developers announced that they have once again picked up developing bundles and getting them ready for an upcoming incremental update. They are already in the latest snapshots and even beta and preview versions of Java and Bedrock Edition, respectively.

As of now, the bundles are being worked on under the 1.21.2 incremental update, although it is not yet confirmed whether it will be released with that particular version or not. However, it is safe to say that it will be released before the next major update by the Swedish game company.

