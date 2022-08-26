How to obtain a dragon egg in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has a knack for changing up the gaming industry in more ways than one. A great example of this is the mobs that Mojang has added to the game over the years, from the Wither to Axolotls. One mob, however, has stood the test of time in terms of recognizability.

The Ender Dragon is one of the most iconic mobs to ever exist in the gaming industry, representing an epic boss fight that brings about the end of Minecraft’s single-player campaign. This article will talk about an item that is closely associated with the ender dragon: the dragon egg.

Minecraft 1.19: Best methods to get the dragon egg

The dragon egg is listed as the rarest obtainable item in the game. This is because it only generates only once in a single walkthrough. A second egg is never generated, even if the player decides to respawn and kill the ender dragon.

There are a few different ways that a player can get the dragon egg. However, before that can be attempted, the player needs to know one crucial piece of information: In order to get a shot at procuring a dragon egg, the player must first kill the Ender Dragon. While there are many guides across the internet on how to kill the legendary boss mob, some of the best ways to do so have been mentioned below.

1) Using projectile weapons

Bows and arrows are a great projectile weapon kit (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use bows and crossbows to shoot arrows towards the dragon. Enchanted projectile weapons help a lot in this situation. The infinity enchantment can be quite valuable as it gives the player an infinite supply of arrows, thus eliminating the stress of potentially running out of ammo.

2) Using axes

The different types of axes in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Among the many weapons in Minecraft, axes are some of the most effective, as they can serve as both tools and weapons. As weapons, axes deal the most damage out of any weapon in the game but are slower than most.

During the Ender Dragon boss fight, these weapons can be used to hit the dragon as she flies down and hovers above the central pillar in the End. This will deal a ton of damage and can turn the fight into a cakewalk for many players.

3) Using beds

Beds are a formidable weapon against the dragon (Image via Minecraft)

This method involves the use of beds and is by far one of the most common and efficient methods to kill the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. The concept behind this is simple; just like in the Nether dimension, beds tend to explode when set down inside the End dimension.

This explosion can deal a massive amount of damage to the dragon, and can often be used to kill the mob in a single attempt as she hovers above the central bedrock pillar.

Aftermath of the battle

Once the battle with the ender dragon is complete, the player can think of a way to obtain the dragon egg, which appears on top of the central pillar. Minecraft players can use a few different techniques to get it since there is no particular way of doing so.

First and foremost, players who are playing in creative mode can just click the middle mouse button while the cursor is on the egg and have it ready for display in their inventories. Survival players, on the other hand, have to work for it. They can’t just mine it, as it teleports away every time it is touched.

One of the most common and efficient methods of obtaining a dragon egg is to use a piston to push it out of its position. This will make it drop as an item after which the player can collect it like any other item.

Another way is to clear the area around the egg and have it drop down onto a surface that is not a full block. This leaves items like torches, slabs, etc. for use in such situations.

A third way to obtain the dragon egg is to use TNT or any other type of explosive that can cause an explosion around the egg. This can also drop the egg as an item.

