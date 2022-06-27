How to plant Mangrove trees in Minecraft 1.19

Mangrove trees are a new type of vegetation added with Minecraft 1.19. This item will only grow in the newly introduced Mangrove Swamp Biome, which is one of the update's main features. Once players have found the biome and the trees, they can easily grow this type of vegetation anywhere from a sapling.

Apart from this, the Minecraft 1.19 update brings several new mobs like the Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. The Warden will spawn in the new Deep Dark Biome, whereas Frogs will be present in the new Mangrove and regular Swamp biomes. The Mangrove Swamps will also feature new blocks like mud and Mangrove wood.

Easiest way to grow Mangrove trees in Minecraft 1.19

How to find the tree

If players want to grow these new trees in Minecraft 1.19, they will have to find them first. These trees will be present in the Mangrove Swamp biome that generates in warmer regions, mostly beside desert or jungle biomes.

Mangrove Swamps are filled with mangrove trees and mud blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If players are in their old worlds and have loads of chunks already explored, finding this new biome can be time-consuming since all the new features are only generated in new chunks. Hence, it is much easier to find them in a new world as compared to old ones.

Mangrove Propagules

A budding propagule underneath a leaf block on the new Mangrove tree (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Every tree has a sapling from which they can grow. When players chop a tree, the leaf blocks gradually vanish and drop sticks and saplings. Saplings can be placed anywhere and bone-mealed to grow faster. While the same mechanism applies to the new Mangrove trees, their saplings grow on them instead of dropping as an item.

The dense biome will be filled with these new trees. If players look closely, they will see bright green rod-like items hanging from the trees. These are propagules that will naturally generate underneath Mangrove leaf blocks. These items can be broken by hand or any other tool. Players are advised not to break smaller propagules as they will not drop themselves.

The tree can grow in any biome with the propagule (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

These propagules are essentially saplings for these new trees and are nearly identical to other saplings in the game. Once obtained, these items can be placed anywhere on any kind of dirt or mud block and can grow into a mangrove tree.

If a mud block obstructs the new mangrove root blocks, both the blocks merge to form another new block called muddy mangrove roots.

These propagules can also be grown underwater since they come from the Mangrove Swamps. Once the tree grows, it will generate more propagules for players to pluck and plant.

