How to play cave sounds in Minecraft using commands?

Minecraft has all kinds of sounds that you will hear when you play the game. From soothing music played on a piano to dreadful sounds from underground caves and different dimensions, these are part of the world and greatly enhance the overall experience of the sandbox title. Though these sounds do not play at your will, they can be played by using commands.

Since it is a sandbox game, the developers have added the capability for you to input all kinds of commands to tweak features in the game. From summoning almost any mob to teleporting yourself, you can do anything with the help of a few lines of simple code. You can even play almost every single sound or piece of music available inside the game at any time.

Steps to play cave sounds in Minecraft using commands

1) Activate cheats on your world

There are two ways to activate cheats in a Minecraft world, depending on whether the world is old or new (Image via Sportskeeda)

Of course, you will learn that if your world is in survival mode, you won't be able to input any commands. On the other hand, if your world is in creative mode, there is a high chance that it already allows commands.

If you already have an existing world where you want to play sounds via commands, you will have to activate cheats on it first. This can be done by going to the pause menu, clicking on the Open to LAN options, allowing the cheats, and starting the world once again. What this will do is open your world to other players that are connected to the same network as yours. Additionally, it will give you the power to input commands.

If you are creating a new world from scratch, you can permanently activate cheats on the world creation page.

2) Type the command that is used to play any sound

The /playsound command can be used to play any kind of sound in Minecraft, including cave sounds (Image via Mojang)

Once the cheats and commands are enabled in a world, you will need to type the '/playsound' command. This allows all kinds of in-game sounds to play whenever you want.

After typing this, a long list of various sounds will appear, from which you need to select the 'minecraft:ambient.cave' sound. Though there are various kinds of cave sounds that are played randomly, all of them are encapsulated and placed under this command input.

After that, you need to input 'ambient' so that it plays in the surroundings, and finally, your name or another player's name to specifically play the sound for them.

The entire command line should look something like this: '/playsound minecraft:ambient.cave ambient {YourUsername}'.

If you want to hear all kinds of cave sounds, you can execute this command again and again, and the game will pick a random cave sound and play it around you or another specific entity.