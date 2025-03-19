Two new capes for Minecraft were just released by Mojang Studios. They were published in partnership with TikTok and Twitch, and are titled Menace and Home, respectively. The latter has an exclusive blue portal that connects the real world to the Minecraft world in the film. On the other hand, the Menace cape showcases the special Nether portal from where piglins infiltrate the Overworld in the film.

Both these capes have been created by the developers to honor the premiere of A Minecraft Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 4, 2025. This is a short tutorial on how to redeem A Minecraft Movie capes in Minecraft.

Steps to redeem A Minecraft Movie capes in the game

1) Log in to Twitch and TikTok and watch a Minecraft streamer for 3 minutes

You need to watch any Twitch or TikTok creator streaming Minecraft with drops enabled (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Twitch)

First, you need to head to the Twitch website or TikTok on your phone and log into these streaming platforms with your account. If you simply open a Minecraft stream without logging in, the drops will not activate and you will not get the redeem code.

Once logged in, search for "Minecraft" in the search bar of both streaming platforms. While looking through which creator is streaming, make sure to notice whether they have the word "drop" written in their stream name.

If they do, this will indicate that they have activated drops in their stream and you can get the latest Twitch and TikTok capes from it.

On Twitch, you can open their stream, and find a pop-up in the chat from where you can activate the Minecraft cape drop on your account. On TikTok, you can open the stream and notice a gray TikTok tag appear on the top-left corner of the screen with a 3-minute timer.

In both cases, you need to watch the stream for three minutes to get the redeem codes.

2) Copy-paste the redeem codes to Minecraft's redemption page

Paste the redeem codes on this page to get the Minecraft Movie capes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you complete watching the streamer for three minutes, you will receive a notification on Twitch with your code in it. On TikTok, you can tap the gray TikTok tag in the top-left corner and copy the redeem code.

You can then head over to the redemption page on Minecraft's official website. From there, you can paste the codes and redeem both A Minecraft Movie capes for Bedrock and Java Edition.

You will get the cape in Bedrock Edition first, and then on Java Edition after a few hours.

