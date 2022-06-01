How to save Allay from Illager structures in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update?

One of the new mobs added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be the Allay. This friendly mob was voted into the game by the player base during the Live event in 2021. It was also confirmed that these friendly mobs will be trapped in Woodland Mansions and Pillager Outposts.

These structures are some of the most dangerous ones as they are filled with different kinds of Illager mobs. After it started spawning, players started noticing certain similarities between the new mob and Vexes summoned by Evoker Illagers. Hence, Allay being trapped in these structures has become more believable.

When players head towards these structures to save the cute mob, they must be prepared.

Ways to save Allay from Illager structures in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Prefer Pillager Outposts for finding Allay in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Always prefer Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

Although the mobs can be found in Illager structures in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, the chances of them spawning is not 100%. Hence, players must search for them in several structures. They will usually be trapped outside a Pillager Outpost or in the prison rooms of Woodland Mansion.

Players must always prefer the Pillager Outpost to find and rescue these mobs, since Woodland Mansions are much more dangerous and tricky to conquer. Pillager Outposts will only have Pillagers, and are not as lethal as Evokers and Vindicators. Players will also quickly find the friendly mobs trapped outside the tower in wooden cells, compared to the tricky layout of the Woodland Mansion.

The new mob trapped in wooden cells (Image via Mojang)

Pillager Outposts are more common compared to Woodland Mansions; hence, if players do not find these new mobs, they can find another structure more easily.

Another good part about these mobs is that they are not attacked by Illager mobs, or even Vexes. If players give them an item to hold, they will not sustain any damage. Hence, players can easily fight all the hostile mobs without worrying about the new mobs getting hurt or attacked.

Luring Allays by giving them an item in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The new mob holding a grass block given by the player (Image via Mojang)

Allays have a tendency to follow players who give them an item. Their main function is to help players pick the same type of dropped items that they are holding. Hence, as soon as a player finds the new mob, they must quickly give them any item so that they can connect with the player and follow them during the escape.

After the latest updates to the mob in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update snapshots, they can easily track the player in a 64 block radius, even if they are not visible. Hence, players do not have to worry much about the mob getting lost.

