How to skip the end credits in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players have a vast world where they can keep playing, gathering resources, and building mega structures. However the game has a storyline with an ending. When players play the general course of the story, they gather resources from both Overworld and the Nether to enter the End realm and defeat the Ender Dragon.

The Ender Dragon is the last boss mob that players need to kill in order to finish the storyline of the game and roll the credits. The end credits of the game are quite popular as they last for about 30 minutes, taking on the form of a conversation happening between two entities.

As much as this philosophical conversation at the end is interesting, some players might want to skip the long credits and return to playing. There is a simple trick to either speed up or end the credits right away.

A look at how players can speed up or skip end credits in Minecraft

Even though many players can get bored and want to skip the long credits and the conversation, they must read and understand it atleast once as it is quite interesting to see what these two entities are talking about.

However, after defeating the dragon once, players can go back to the realm to respawn and fight the dragon. In the second case, they can skip the credits as they have already read the whole thing.

The Ender Dragon dying (Image via Minecraft)

Once players enter the realm, they will have to destroy all the End crystals and keep hitting the Ender Dragon to kill it.

The dragon will then explode and a lot of light and XP points will come out of it. Players will finally notice that the bedrock fountain in the middle will have an End Portal.

End portal generated at the middle (Image via Minecraft)

When players jump through it, they will start the end credits of the game where the conversation will take place, followed by the credits. This can be sped up by holding down the spacebar. If players are not satisfied with the speed, they can press the left control button while holding the spacebar.

Furthermore, they can press the right control button to speed up the credits even more. However, this can only be done in Java Edition. Mojang added this fun feature as a joke because the credits are so long.

The start of the end credits (Image via Minecraft)

However, if players simply want to entirely skip the credits and return to their first spawn location, they can simply hit the escape button or skip button in Bedrock Edition. The game will load the terrain and spawn the player at their initial spawn point when they started the game.

