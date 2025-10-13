  • home icon
How to stop Minecraft from pausing when you Alt+Tab

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:03 GMT
There is a method to avoid pause menu while Alt+Tab or minimizing the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
There is a method to avoid pause menu while Alt+Tab or minimizing the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There can be several instances where you will Alt+Tab or minimize Minecraft to look at other files or applications on your device. When you do so, the game will automatically pause. This can be quite useful in most scenarios, as you will not die from an unexpected cause while you are away. However, some of you might want it to continue even after you have minimized it in the background.

Hence, here is a short guide on how to stop Minecraft from pausing even when you Alt+Tab or minimize the game.

Ways to prevent Minecraft from pausing when minimizing

Java Edition

Java Edition pause menu can be prevented in two ways (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Java Edition pause menu can be prevented in two ways (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Java Edition, there are two ways to prevent the game from pausing when minimizing it. The first and simplest method is to open the inventory and then Alt+Tab or minimize the game. If your inventory is open, or if you have opened a chest, the game will no longer pause, even if you are not playing the game.

The other method is a bit more technical but permanent, which uses various debug options that Java Edition allows you to use. If you press F3+P buttons simultaneously, the "Pause on lost focus" can be enabled and disabled. Pause on lost focus means that if the focus from the game is lost, it will pause.

Hence, if this setting is disabled, your game will no longer pause if you minimize it without even opening your inventory.

Bedrock Edition

You need to open a GUI in Bedrock Edition to prevent it from pausing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
You need to open a GUI in Bedrock Edition to prevent it from pausing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While there is a set debug option to prevent the pause menu in Java Edition, there is no such thing in Bedrock Edition.

Hence, you only have the option to either open your inventory or a chest in order to prevent Bedrock Edition from pausing when you minimize the game by Alt+Tab or any other method.

Of course, this is not a massive issue since opening your inventory is quite easy. However, you need to remember to do this if you want to keep the game running in the background more frequently. If you forget and the game pauses, your AFK strategies can become pointless.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

