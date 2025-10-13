How to breed nautilus in Minecraft

Nautilus is a brand new mob in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Mojang announced this mob in Minecraft Live 2025 in September, along with other new features. It is a neutral underwater creature found in every ocean biome and can be tamed and ridden by using a saddle. The nautilus has special abilities to stop players from losing their breath underwater and dash forward.
Along with adult nautilus, Mojang also decided to add baby variants of the mob as well. Here is a short guide on how to breed one.
Steps to breed nautilus in Minecraft
1) Capture fish and find two nautilus in the ocean
First, you need to get any type of fish to breed nautilus in Minecraft, since all of them can be used to breed these new creatures. Bucketed, raw, and cooked versions of cod, salmon, pufferfish, and tropical fish can be used.
Then, you need to find two nautilus in Minecraft oceans. This can be easy since they are relatively common and can spawn in groups of two and three in every single ocean biome. You can row your boat around vast oceans or take a dive to find them more easily. They usually spawn between Y level 38 and 58.
2) Feed two nautilus fish to start breeding
After you find two nautiluses, you can simply feed them any kind of fish for them to enter love mode. You need to make sure that both creatures are close to each other to detect that they are willing to breed.
Once they are fed, they will automatically come close and breed a baby nautilus. This new creature will be relatively smaller in size and will only have a black dot for its eyes. The baby's growth time can be reduced by 10% if you feed it one pufferfish or a bucket of pufferfish. It is worth noting that baby nautiluses will not eat other types of fish, unlike their adult counterparts.
