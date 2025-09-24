Minecraft ocean biomes are due for a major update

In recent times, Mojang has updated various aspects of Minecraft Overworld. They have updated the cave system, mountains, added new biomes, wood types, mobs, and much more. However, an argument can be made that they have not done enough work on ocean biomes.

Here are some reasons why ocean biomes in Minecraft could massively benefit from a major update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft needs an ocean biome update

Ocean biomes have not been updated for years

Update Aquatic was released back in 2018 (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Wiki)

The last time ocean biomes received a major update was back in 2018. Mojang released the Update Aquatic where they added loads of new features like kelp, sea grass, sea pickle, turtles, dolphins, conduit, trident, drowned, shipwrecks, buried treasure and a lot more.

After this major update, however, the devs have not added anything significant to oceans. Since 2018, the waterbodies have been explored so many times that veteran or regular players might feel bored while crossing oceans in Minecraft.

Hence, Mojang could add new features to ocean biomes through an update or a game drop.

No new underwater creatures have been added

Ocean biomes can massively improve with new mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another reason why ocean biomes need a major update is due to the lack of new mobs. When players explore the ocean, they will only find drowned zombies, dolphins, guardians, tropical fish, cod, salmon, and turtles near beaches. Though these were great to explore a few years ago, the ocean can feel empty and dull in comparison to other biomes or realms.

Mojang could update the ocean biomes and add new kinds of real-life creatures like piranha, eel, crabs, whales, octopus, deep-sea fish, and more. These new underwater creatures will encourage players to explore oceans once again.

Repetitive structures

Ocean biomes can generate new structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ocean biomes only generate three major structures: Ocean Ruins, Ocean Monuments, and Shipwrecks. Apart from these three, Mojang has not added any new structures to underwater regions.

This is another reason why Minecraft ocean biomes need a major update. Mojang should add a new mysterious structure, like an Ocean Monument, to encourage players to explore the depths of oceans once again.

