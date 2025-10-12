Popular Minecraft trident killer bug is available in latest snasphot

The Minecraft trident killer bug is an infamous glitch in the Bedrock edition of the game that lets players manipulate the tridents and use them in XP and mob farms. Players abused the bug to create intricate farms in Bedrock, and now it seems that glitch has been replicated in the latest Java snapshot.

Here's everything you need to know about the popular Minecraft trident killer bug being available in the latest snapshot.

Latest Java snapshot adds famous Minecraft trident killer bug from Bedrock

The infamous Minecraft trident killer bug is now working on the latest Java snapshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft trident killer bug is a popular glitch in Bedrock Edition that results in tridents behaving differently from their Java counterparts. When a trident hits a block before hitting a mob, it does not deal any damage to that entity. However, in Bedrock, the weapon could still deal damage to mobs even after going through a block.

This glitch resulted in players turning it into a way to farm XP and resources. Gamers essentially put the trident between powered pistons that kept pushing it around. This was followed by mob spawners above the pistons, resulting in an endless source of XP orbs that worked afk (away from keyboard) as well. To date, this phenomenon has been unique to the Bedrock edition of the game.

Java edition players could easily replicate the Minecraft trident killer bug (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

However, the latest Java snapshot seems to have added this Bedrock-exclusive Minecraft trident killer bug to the other edition of the game as well. As of the latest 25w41a snapshot, Java edition players could perfectly replicate the trident killer bug and create flawless farms with ease.

Many players speculate that this was accidental and could be removed soon, since it has already been listed as a bug on the official tracker. However, the developers have not confirmed or denied the addition of this bug or stated whether it was intentional. The ability to farm XP or materials with ease due to this glitch goes further in depicting the issue of parity between both editions of the game.

The addition of the trident killer bug from Minecraft Bedrock could be a major game-changer for Java edition users since it would let them farm XP and resources with ease. It would simplify complex silverfish or slime farms and make it hassle-free to stock up on items and the coveted orbs. However, since it is classified as a bug, it is more likely for the developers to rectify this happy mistake.

