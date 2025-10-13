If creepers were added to Minecraft in 2025, they’d be cute and tame

Creepers are one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft, synonymous with the game's identity and core gameplay, down to the signature logo. However, the most recent developer segment on the official YouTube channel shed some light on the fate and gameplay design of the mob if it were released in 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about the design of the creeper in Minecraft if it were released in 2025, according to the developers.

Minecraft devs say the creeper likely would not be added if it were created in 2025

This is what AI-powered TNT looks like (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft creeper is perhaps one of the most popular mobs in the game, present as an integral part of the title's identity since its inception. The explosive mob has become notorious over the years for blowing up players and their builds, emerging as a formidable foe. However, its historic significance is one of the major factors that have kept it in the game.

In a recent discussion, developers Cory Scheviak and Jens Bergensten shared many behind-the-scenes decisions and creative processes. Amidst that discussion, they spoke about the creeper and how the community has always had a negative feeling towards the mob.

Jeb (Jens Bergensten) further stated that if the development team followed their current rule regarding mobs and updates, it was highly likely that the creeper would not have been added if it were a proposed new mob. He further stated that it was a controversial entity in the game since it was so destructive, possessing the power to eliminate players and their builds in moments.

We've all been there (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the entire gameplay aspect revolved around building and crafting, the destructive powers of the creeper would not have made sense in 2025. Over the years, the developers have taken a rather peaceful and non-violent stance in terms of updates. Even hostile mobs like the creaking damage players rather than devastate them or blow them up like the creeper (quite literally).

So it is safe to say that if the creeper were a proposed mob in 2025, it'd be cute and cuddly instead of the sentient piece of TNT that it is currently. It is due to the iconic nature and long history of the mob that it still continues to wreak havoc and strike terror in the hearts of players new and old.

