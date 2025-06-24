How to summon ghastling using commands in Minecraft Java Edition?

Ghastling is a baby variant of the happy ghast in Minecraft. This creature was added with the Chase the Skies game drop. It does not have much use apart from being a stepping stone to the happy ghast, which is the main mob that allows you to fly around in the game. When the ghastling was first introduced, however, many players wanted to simply get the ghastling and keep it as a pet.

Unfortunately, Mojang decided not to add a dedicated spawn egg for the mob or add a method to prevent ghastling from growing. However, there is a simple trick to spawn the ghastling without the dried ghast block using commands in Minecraft Java Edition.

Steps to summon ghastling in Minecraft Java Edition using commands

1) Allow commands in a world

Allow commands on existing or new world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to understand that to use commands, you need to allow them in your Minecraft world.

If you have an existing world, you need to pause the game, head to the "Open to LAN" tab, toggle on "Allow Commands", and then press "Start LAN world". This will temporarily give you the power to use commands in any existing world.

If you are planning to create a new world, you can simply allow commands on it from the creation page itself. However, it is worth noting that you will not be able to get advancements.

2) Command to directly summon ghastling

You can summon ghastling using this command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have allowed commands in a world, you need to type the summon command to get a ghastling to spawn, but there is a catch. Since ghastling is considered a baby variant of happy ghast, it does not even have a separate in-game name tag in the codes. It is essentially considered a young happy ghast, instead of having a separate identity as a ghasting.

Hence, you need to summon the happy ghast, but of a different age, so that the game spawns a ghastling. This is the exact command that you need to type in order to get a ghastling:

/summon minecraft:happy_ghast ~ ~ ~ {Age:-24000}

The command summons a happy ghast, but with a negative age, essentially making the creature back to a ghastling.

Furthermore, if you want to keep the mob as a ghastling for longer than 20 minutes, you need to increase the negative age number in the command. A simple equation to increase the age number in the command is to multiply the minutes you want to keep the ghastling by -1200. Whatever the number comes after the multiplication, must be fed with the command.

For example, if you want the ghastling for two hours, you need to multiply 120 by -1200, which results in -144000. You must set this as the age in the command to get a ghastling that will remain a baby for two hours.

