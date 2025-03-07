How to teleport facing a direction in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can use all kinds of cheats and commands to tinker with the game's core code. One of the commands allows you to teleport any entity from one place to another and even from one dimension to another. You just need to feed your username, another player's username, or any entity's in-game tag, and then write the XYZ coordinate where you want the entity to teleport.

However, when that entity or player teleports, they will be looking in the same direction as they were before the teleportation. For example, if you teleport yourself while looking down, you will keep looking down after reaching the new location.

This can be altered if you choose which direction you want yourself or an entity to face. Here is a short guide on how to teleport while facing a certain direction in Minecraft.

Steps to teleport while facing a particular direction in Minecraft

1) Allow commands in a world

Allow commands in the world to execute the teleport command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you need to allow commands in either a new or existing world. While creating a new world, there will be an option to permanently allow commands in it. In an existing world, you need to go to the pause menu, head to the Open to LAN option, and then temporarily allow commands after starting the LAN world.

After doing so, you can execute any command by typing it in the chat box of the Java Edition.

2) Teleport any entity and make them face a certain direction

I teleported myself to the same location but made my character look to the west by rotating it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

After allowing commands, you can start typing the teleport command (/tp) and mention which entity you want to teleport. After that, you can type the XYZ coordinates with a space after each number.

Once this is done, the next couple of numbers will determine where the entity will face once it teleports. In the picture above, I used the numbers "90" and "0" to face my character west. Similarly, you can make any entity or player face a certain direction after being teleported. Here are all the four directions and their numbers that can be used in the teleportation command:

West: 90 0

South: 0 0

North: 180 0

East: -90 0

For example, if you want your character or any other entity to face west after teleporting, you can type this command:

/tp {username or entity tag} {X Y Z} 90 0

