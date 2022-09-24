How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 25

Minecraft Championship is a tournament for content creators. The biggest names within Minecraft’s community are all brought together to play through several team-based minigames to see who the best players are.

With Minecraft Championship 25 just around the corner, potential viewers will want to know how they can watch the tournament. The best methods for doing so are detailed below for first-time watchers.

How can viewers tune in to Minecraft Championship 25?

MCC.Live

The MCC.Live website for MCC 25 (Image via MCC.Live)

Here are the steps players can follow to watch MCC 25 using the MCC.Live website:

Go to MCC.Live. Find the perspective you wish to watch. Click the player’s name. This will open up the Twitch page in a different tab.

The easiest way for potential watchers who do not regularly use Twitch (or even have a Twitch account) is to take full advantage of the MCC.Live website. This is a website hosted and maintained by Noxcrew that acts as an aggregate for all of the different steamers in the upcoming MCC event.

The layout of the website is simple. Across the top of the web page is a countdown timer that displays how long until the stream and event will begin for the person accessing the website. This is useful for viewers outside of the BST time zone, meaning they will not have to convert the start time themselves, removing a potential area for human error.

All 10 participating teams are listed below the start time. There are five columns and two rows of teams. The first row consists of the Red Rabbits, Orange Ocelots, Yellow Yaks, and Lime Llamas, and Green Geckos. The second row consists of the Cyan Coyotes, Aqua Axolotls, Blue Bats, Purple Pandas, and Pink Parrots.

Below the name of each team is the full list of players on the team. Each player’s names is a functional hyperlink that will take potential viewers to the Twitch page of the person whose name was clicked on.

Twitch

The Twitch home page (Image via Twitch)

Here are the steps players can follow to find an MCC 25 stream on Twitch:

Go to Twitch. Use the search bar to find a Minecraft Championship player. Click on their channel page. This will pull up the stream of their MCC perspective.

If potential viewers are in the BST time zone or do not need to see how long to wait until the event begins, there isn't a reason to use the MCC.Live website, since all of the links just take them to a player’s Twitch page.

Players that normally use Twitch can simply use the Twitch search feature to find players participating in the event. This will take them to the player's page, and viewers will be able to watch the event from the player’s perspective.

The amount of time saved by avoiding the MCC.Live website is minor, but if viewers know the player they’re going to watch and already have a Twitch account, they should just use the Twitch website instead of going through MCC.Live.

Date and time

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Until then..."Clean 'em up!!" 🫧 Wooo, that's all teams! Catch them battling it out in MCC on Saturday September 24thUntil then..."Clean 'em up!!" 🫧 Wooo, that's all teams! Catch them battling it out in MCC on Saturday September 24th ✨👑Until then..."Clean 'em up!!" 🫧 https://t.co/5Ct5k1y1RQ

For those that have either forgotten or not seen the date on the official MCC Twitter account, MCC 25 is set to begin on September 24 at 8:00 pm BST. This is the same time that MCC usually begins, so regular viewers should simply tune in at their normal time.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far