How to turn on cheats in Minecraft 1.18 world

For the most part, Minecraft is simple and to the point. Today, more than ten years after its full release, most players are clear on how to progress in the game.

However, the game can sometimes get a teensy bit difficult, unsatisfying, or even annoying due to a plethora of reasons. Maybe users are in a tough spot and need help getting out, or they just want to skip the initial phase of collecting wood, stone, and low-tier gear.

Whatever the situation, cheats have come in to save the day for every Minecraft user at one point or the other. They are primarily granted by using Creative mode, allowing individuals to add, enchant, or multiply any item.

For example, here's a typical scenario where players might be running low on iron when creating armor or weapons for themselves. They can use the "give" command to take stacks and stacks of their desired material.

A lucrative use of the Creative mode often is to help gamers when building. Since it allows them to utilize an infinite amount of blocks and other resources, this mode is ideal and less time-consuming. In fact, numerous gorgeous builds out there are made using Creative mode.

Cheats in Minecraft: How to activate in every game edition

There are two ways to activate cheats in the game. The first method is for users creating a new world, while the second is for those who want to access cheats mid-game. Both are explained below.

Follow these steps to activate cheats in Java Edition (at world creation):

Navigate to the "Singleplayer" tab in the main menu and click on it.

Click on the "Create new world" tab.

On the left side of the screen is an option labeled "Allow Cheats" that is set of "off" by default. Click that tab once to turn cheats on.

Click on the "Create New World" tab on the bottom left of the screen.

Players can follow the steps given below to activate cheats in Java Edition (mid-game):

While inside their Minecraft world, users should hit escape to come to the game menu.

Click the "Open to LAN" tab on the right side of the screen.

Hit the "Allow Cheats" option on the right side of the screen. Players can also change their current save's game mode through this screen.

Select "Start LAN World", and the job's done.

Most other Minecraft versions use the same method to activate cheats within the game:

Navigate to the "World Edit" screen.

A cheat switch is visible on the right side of the screen. Enable cheats from there.

Exit the selection menu and enter the desired world. Cheats should be turned on.

Once cheats are turned on, gamers can key in many commands to use them. Some of the best in-game commands can be found here.

It is important to note that Minecraft is ultimately a video game, and the goal is to have fun and not grind all the time. Therefore, using cheats in single-player worlds is acceptable.

