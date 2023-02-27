How to update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.63

On February 24, 2023, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition received its latest update. Known as version 1.19.63, it introduced a few bug fixes to improve the game's overall stability on all platforms.

Among the changes the update brought were ones addressing game crashes on Nintendo's Switch and iOS. One fix was aimed at ensuring that the edit world screen operated as intended. Lastly, the Minecraft Marketplace's navigation was enhanced for the My Content menu when using a controller to scroll through it.

These aren't huge changes, but they should provide a better overall experience, particularly for Switch and iOS players, while helping out anybody who plays Bedrock with a controller as well.

If Minecraft players are hoping to give this new version of Bedrock a shot, they'll need to update their game accordingly.

Updating to Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.63 on all compatible platforms

The good news is that updating Minecraft Bedrock Edition to the latest version has never been easier. The official launcher for this title on PC, consoles, and mobile devices does a great job of keeping the game up to date automatically. However, sometimes mistakes happen, and players need to patch the game manually or at the very least give the automatic update feature for Bedrock a little help to get started. With just a few clicks or taps, gamers should be well on their way to enjoying version 1.19.63.

Updating via the Minecraft Launcher

By default, the Minecraft Launcher is supposed to keep all the games installed through it updated to the latest version. This applies to the Bedrock Edition, and now that 1.19.63 has been released, the current version of the game should patch automatically. If your launcher hasn't updated the game yet, open the former and select Bedrock Edition on the tab to the left. Click on the Play option. The new update should begin downloading and installing if it is available.

Updating on Xbox consoles

Start up your console and navigate to My Apps and Games. Select Minecraft and then More Options. Choose Manage Game & Add-ons and then Updates. If any updates are available, you should be able to download them with a solid internet connection. Subsequently, simply open the game and enjoy.

Updating on PlayStation consoles

By default, PS4 consoles will patch the game automatically. If this doesn't occur, you can attempt to open the title to see if it will update upon being launched. In the event that this doesn't happen, you can highlight the game on your PlayStation dashboard and press the Options button. Select Check for Updates. If any are available, your console will begin downloading them.

Updating on Nintendo Switch

Typically, all you need to do to update Minecraft on the Switch is attempt to open the title. If there is a new version available, the game should update before it is launched to ensure you're running the latest build of Bedrock. Alternatively, you can head to the Nintendo Eshop and search for the game. If you have it installed, there may be an Update button on the store page.

Updating on Android/iOS

Open the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on if you're running iOS or Android. Search for Minecraft in the search bar or navigate to your library of currently installed apps. If your device hasn't updated the title automatically, you should be able to do so on the game's store page by using the Download/Update option.

Keep in mind that these methods can also be employed to download future updates for Bedrock Edition as well. For the most part, it's best to allow a device to do that automatically to avoid any potential issues, but sometimes the platform isn't able to do so for a litany of different reasons.

Regardless, if players stay on top of their patches as they are released, they should be able to play the latest version of Bedrock Edition without needing to spend too much time downloading packages.

