How to use a beehive in Minecraft 1.19

Beehives in Minecraft 1.19 are player-made blocks in which bees can make honey and live. Bees, beehives, bee nests, and other features were added to the game with the Buzzy Bees update a few years ago. Though this was a slightly underwhelming feature, it gained traction as players understood the importance of honey and honeycomb items.

Beehives are no different from naturally generated bee nests, and both blocks serve the same purpose. If players want to create a proper honey farm, beehives are far better than original bee nests simply because they can be easily crafted. It's vital for new players to learn all about this block and how to use it without getting attacked by the bees.

How to craft and use beehives in Minecraft 1.19

Crafting recipe for beehives

Players must first find a bee nest and get enough honeycomb (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Beehive is a block that can only be crafted by players and is not found naturally generating anywhere in the world. They can be crafted by combining three honeycomb items and six wooden plank blocks of any kind. Players must first find bee nests to get honeycombs for the beehives.

Bee nests can be found in plains, sunflower plains, meadows, mangrove swamps, and flower forest biomes. The most common biome where bee nests generate is the meadow.

Players must first place a campfire a few blocks below the bee nest to obtain honeycomb. This prevents bees from getting hostile once players take the honeycomb. Players will also need to use shears to get the item.

Crafting recipe for beehive (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once all the items are gathered, players need to place three honeycomb items horizontally in the middle row of the crafting slots and fill the rest with wooden planks. This will craft one beehive block.

How to use a beehive block

Bees hovering over flowers to get nectar and make honey inside beehive (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once crafted, players can place the beehive anywhere they want. Ideally, players should create a place with trees and flowers where the block can be placed. This will ensure that the bees have access to flowers and a safe place to constantly make honey. Players can place a campfire underneath the beehive to prevent bees from getting hostile.

This way, players can create a bee nest where bees will hover over flowers and take the nectar back to the beehive block to make honey and honeycomb.

Players can either extract honey or honeycomb from a full beehive (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The beehive will fill up in five stages. In the fifth stage, players can extract one of the two items from the block: honeycomb or liquid honey. Only one can be extracted since the block resets to zero after something is extracted from it. Honeycombs can be extracted using shears, and liquid honey can be extracted using a glass bottle.

