What can honeycomb be used for in Minecraft 1.19?

Honeycomb is a useful item in Minecraft 1.19 that can be obtained easily and can be used for several purposes. This item was added to the game in the Buzzy Bees update back in December 2019. Initially, it wasn't of much use, but as the game saw more items and blocks being added, honeycomb also found a few uses.

Obtaining this item is slightly tricky, as bees can get quite angry at players if they try to get the item without proper preparation. However, there is an easy way to get the item without triggering the mobs. As Minecraft 1.19 is a new update, many newcomers may be jumping into the game for the very first time and exploring all the items and blocks, including honeycombs. Here's everything they need to know about it.

A beginner's guide to honeycomb in Minecraft 1.19

How to obtain this item

To find these items, players will first need to find bee nests that are naturally generated mostly in plains or flower biomes. These can be easily found if players spot bees flying around trees and flowers, hinting that there might be a bee nest nearby.

Once players find a bee nest, they must be cautious not to disturb the bees and the nest in any way, otherwise, they will attack. If the holes in the bee nest are full of honey, it means that honeycomb can be extracted from it. Players will need a campfire and shears to peacefully extract these items without angering the bees.

The campfire needs to be placed two blocks below the bee nest in order to keep bees neutral towards players. Once this is done, players can simply shear the bee nest block to obtain these items.

Uses of this item

Crafting beehive

The Beehive is a block similar to a bee nest that acts as a house for bees where they can create honey. To craft this, players will need three honeycombs and six wooden planks.

Crafting honeycomb block

The most basic block that this item can craft is the honeycomb block, which only requires four honeycombs. This block is not of any major use and can only act as a decoration block in the game.

Crafting Candle

Candles are fairly new items that were released back in 2021 with Caves and Cliffs Part 1. It can be crafted with one honeycomb and one string. These can later be colored with the help of dyes.

Waxing copper blocks

This is a special use of the item as it can wax all kinds of copper blocks and prevent them from oxidizing and changing color. Copper blocks tend to oxidize and change color from orange to green. The only way to stop this process is to combine it with honeycomb.

