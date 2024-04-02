How to use frying table in Minecraft Poisonous Potato update

The annual Minecraft update for April Fools' Day has been released, and it's available for both Java and Bedrock Edition players. Each year's April Fools snapshot brings surprises, but this year's update takes it a step further by introducing an entirely new dimension based solely on poisonous potatoes.

The developers chose this theme because the poisonous potato item had been neglected due to its lack of functionality. They transformed everything into poisonous potatoes To encourage more player interaction with it.

In this article, we'll explore how to use a newly introduced item in the Poisonous Potato April Fools snapshot update: the frying table.

Minecraft guide: How to use the frying table in April Fools Poisonous Potato update

Cooking potato peels on a frying table (Image via Mojang)

The April Fools snapshot introduced a variety of unusual items to Minecraft, one of which is the frying table. While the game already features several workstation tables, the frying table stands out from the rest due to its unique model. It resembles something out of a mod and emits smoke like a regular campfire.

Using the frying table is straightforward: players can fry up to four potato peels to produce hash browns or bake regular potatoes. To do so, right-click on any part of the frying table. Potato peels can be obtained by defeating potato mobs with a potato peeler or shearing a sheep with the same tool.

The game has 17 different variants of peels, including a corrupted one. However, no matter what variant is cooked on the frying table, the result is always the same hash browns. Despite their ease of cooking, hash browns are not a particularly effective food item, as they only restore two hunger points or one drumstick.

How to get a frying table in Minecraft

Minecraft crafting recipe for frying table (Image via Mojang)

The frying table is a workstation block that may be generated naturally in villages found in the poisonous potato biome. However, players who struggle to obtain this item can craft it using two iron ingots, two potato planks, one gold nugget, and a stick. These ingredients must be placed on the crafting table, as shown in the image above.

The only new item among the required ingredients is the potato plank. These planks adhere to the green theme of the Poisonous Potato update and can be obtained by placing a potato stem in the crafting grid.

The term "stem" in the name might confuse players, but essentially, it functions similarly to regular wood logs that can be obtained by chopping down the new green potato trees. Alternatively, players can easily acquire them by harvesting them from village houses or farms.