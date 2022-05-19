How to use a jukebox in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is filled with dozens of blocks, each of which serves a different purpose. Many blocks are part of the terrain of different in-game dimensions, while others have unique abilities.

Blocks are differentiated from each other in terms of rarity and general usefulness as well. For example, blocks like dirt, stone, cobblestone, and grass blocks are widely and commonly available in the overworld, while redstone ore is found in the form of a block deep underground.

Jukeboxes are unique blocks in the game, crafted using eight wooden planks and one diamond. The planks can be made of any wood variant and may even be combined. At the very center of the layout is a single diamond, also a prerequisite. Additionally, the axe is the fastest and most efficient way to break and collect a jukebox.

This article will showcase all there is to know about the usage of jukeboxes in Minecraft.

Jukeboxes and how to use them in Minecraft

The Jukebox block

There are two aspects to working a jukebox in Minecraft. The first is the jukebox itself, and the second is the set of music discs available in the game. Let’s take a look at the jukebox first.

Much like real life, jukeboxes in Minecraft serve the purpose of playing music. Specifically, they accept and play musical discs that the player discovers and inserts into them. To play a music disc, the player needs to insert it and press the “use” key on the jukebox. This will allow the jukebox to start playing music.

The “use” key is responsible for stopping the music as well. When a jukebox starts playing, it also starts emitting particles shaped like musical notes. This, however, only takes place in the game’s Bedrock Edition. Another interesting fact about the jukebox block is that the sound of its music travels within a radius of approximately 65 blocks when playing.

Another use for the jukebox block is as a redstone component. When a jukebox is playing music, it emits a redstone signal, and is therefore considered to be “active.” This signal is only emitted when a redstone comparator is placed directly behind a jukebox or by the use of an adjoining block. The strength of the emitted signal is solely based on the music disc that is playing inside it at the moment.

Music discs

Music discs are quite rare and unique. They can be found in a variety of places, including the Nether dimension, as drops by Creepers, and inside chests located in structures like desert temples, dungeons, jungle temples, mineshafts, buried treasure, woodland mansions, bastion remnants, and strongholds.

As of now, 14 music discs exist in the game, with the latest one being “Pigstep.” A new disc, serving as the 15th, will be coming to the game with the 1.19 Wild Update.

