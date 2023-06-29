How to use shaders in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20 

Shaders are one of the best examples of good Minecraft mods. They change how the game looks, and introduce a visual experience similar to that of playing with ray rracing. As players know, lighting can make or break a title, so a project like Minecraft that has early 2010s graphics and blocks everywhere can be totally revamped and made to look like a AAA offering with the use of shaders.

Bedrock Edition is often considered to be better for older systems due to a smoother experience and poor PC optimization on Java Edition’s part. This means that it gives players with weaker computer systems a chance to experience the glory of shaders and resource packs to a higher extent. Let's take a look at how you can improve your game with shaders.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft 1.20: Easiest method to download shaders for Bedrock Edition

While Minecraft Bedrock is newer and quite accessible due to its availability on several platforms, it does get bested by Java Edition when it comes to customization and modding. With the latter, all players need to do is download Optifine and the ZIP files of any shaders they’d like to use.

However, Bedrock Edition relies on Nvidia’s RTX technology to use shaders with the game. While this is great for improving how the environment looks, it does mean that players require an Nvidia RTX graphics card to run shaders on Bedrock Edition. Due to this, those on platforms like mobile and consoles are unable to access shaders.

How to check if your device is RTX-enabled

Before we can talk about enabling shaders, you’ll need to make sure that you have an RTX-enabled device to run them. If you do not know whether your graphical device supports RTX technology, you can use a simple technique to do so:

Open Minecraft Bedrock. Navigate to the video settings for the game. Scroll down and find a small tab designated Ray Tracing. If it is available for you to use, you’ll be able to run shaders. However, if it is greyed out, you don’t possess an RTX-capable device and cannot run Bedrock shaders.

Downloading shaders for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20

In order to download shaders for Bedrock Edition, follow these steps:

Head over to the web browser and type in Minecraft Bedrock Shaders. A list of several appropriate websites will pop up, including MCPEDL, Curseforge, and 9minecraft. Choose any website and go to this search bar to type in the name of the shader you want to install. Be sure to write “RTX” into the search bar, as that will give you a list of RTX-ready shaders that you can use for your game. Check if the version of the shader is compatible with your game’s version, and, if so, download it. After downloading the shader of your choice, you may close your browser. Head over to your PC’s “Downloads” folder and click on the new shader download file. Doing this will automatically open the game and start the process of importing the shader into the game. Once that’s done, you’re free to use that shader in the game. To test it, press the Play button and create a new world. On the left side of the screen, select Resource Packs and drop down the Owned tab on the right. This will feature any shaders you have imported into the game. Click on the Activate button besides the name of your preferred shader, and create the world to start experiencing shaders in Bedrock 1.20.

Minecraft has one of the most extensive modding communities of all time. It may not reach the level of popularity experienced by games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Garry’s Mod in relation to modding. However, it does have a huge group of players who keep introducing more and more modifications to keep the title's decade-old content fresh and interesting for everyone.

