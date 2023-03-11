How to use sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Mob votes are one of the most anticipated affairs of every Minecraft Live event. During the event, players can vote for their choice out of the three mobs already announced by the developers. The mob with the most votes gets added to the game with the next major update.

Sniffer mobs won last year and has already been added to the Minecraft 1.20 snapshot. Luckily, it is a fairly big and intriguing passive mob. Despite its vibrant and visually appealing appearance, the true nature of the mob is anything but colorful. All that the mob can do is roam around and dig for seeds.

Sniffer in Minecraft

The sniffer was announced as an ancient creature that no longer spawns naturally. However, once the Minecraft update 1.20 drops, players can resurrect this long-gone mob using its eggs. These rare eggs can only be found in the loot chests of ocean ruins.

How to find a sniffer

There are no sniffer eggs in the snapshots and betas as of now, implying that the method for hatching sniffer eggs remains unknown. Since sniffers are much more significant creatures than chickens, their hatching process is unlikely to be similar to that of the poultry bird.

Summon a sniffer using commands in Minecraft snapshots and beta (Image via Mojang)

Interested players can summon sniffers using the /summon command or by sniffer eggs in snapshots and betas. Players should know that to summon a sniffer or experience any other 1.20 feature in snapshots, they must create a world with experimental features enabled. Interested readers can learn how to do so from here.

Uses of sniffer

A sniffer digging (Image via Mojang)

The original announcement of the sniffer's function indicated that a new plant would be added to the game. As the name suggests, the sniffer would be able to sniff and dig out the seeds of this ancient plant called the torchflower. Players were curious about how this new plant would look and how it would differ from the plants already in the game.

In the latest snapshot, the sniffer will randomly start sniffing and digging the ground independently. It can dig through most dirt blocks, mud, and muddy mangrove roots. Once the seed is found, the mob will throw it on the ground for players to collect and sniff for more seeds.

Uses of torchflower seed

Growing torchflowers (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can plant this seed on farmland blocks, and if the block is moist, eventually, torchflowers will grow on them. Another use of this seed is to breed sniffers and chickens. To do so, give the seeds to two sniffers or chickens to allow them to enter love mode, and then they will soon breed.

The use of the torchflower seed that most players are unaware of is taming parrots. Parrots are rare mobs that players will find in the dense jungle biome, and once tamed, the parrot will follow the player and can perch on the player's shoulder.

By breeding two sniffers, a snifflet is spawned. It is the baby version of the sniffer, and by giving it torchflower seeds, the remainder of its growth duration can be reduced by 10%. Parent sniffers have a five-minute cooldown before they can breed again. If a sniffer is not fully healthy, the player can also use torchflower seeds to heal it.

Poll : 0 votes