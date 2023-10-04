How to vote for the crab in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023

Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote got a little more interesting on October 3 when the crab mob was announced as its first candidate. An inhabitant of mangrove swamps, crabs appear to have the ability to climb blocks vertically on their sides. Their claws are also said to be useful, as they're capable of extending your block-placing range.

The crab will surely have some competition, though, as the remaining two Minecraft Live Mob Vote candidates should have their own trailers revealed between October 4 and October 5.

However, some Minecraft fans have already decided to cast their vote for the crab in 2023's Mob Vote. On that note, how can you submit your votes for the crab mob in this year's contest?

How to vote for the crab in Minecraft's 2023 Mob Vote

According to Mojang, Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote will begin on October 13 at 1:00 pm EDT and will end on October 15 at 1:15 pm EDT, shortly before the live broadcast begins. This gives you a little over 48 hours to make your selection, for the crab or otherwise.

It should also be noted that Mojang has provided a helpful time zone calculator to determine the time differences concerning the Mob Vote. All you need to do is hop over to the Live 2023 announcement post and scroll down to find links that will inform you of your respective start/end times based on your local time zone.

Moreover, Mojang has provided three different ways for you to cast your ballots in this year's Mob Vote. Here are the ways to make your voices heard before the deadline:

By navigating to Minecraft.net and logging into your Microsoft account credentials, a voting section will appear on the game's homepage where you can cast your vote. Open Bedrock Edition (which can be done on consoles, Android/iOS mobile devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs) between the October 13-15 window. The Live 2023 event server will appear on the game's main menu. You can connect to it and cast your vote within the game itself. Minigames and other features are also available on this server. If you have installed the game's official launcher, you can open it and log in with your account credentials to vote within the launcher itself. A special tab for the Mob Vote will appear between October 13 and October 15 before the live event begins.

Regardless of where you make your voices heard, you'll want to make sure that you do so before the established deadline. Moreover, you will only be able to cast your vote once, as each submission is tied to a respective player account through Microsoft/Mojang.

Fortunately, the timeframe should give you plenty of leeway to make your decision when you're ready. Afterward, all that's left to do is tune in to the Minecraft Live 2023 broadcast and see if the crab managed to win the Mob Vote.