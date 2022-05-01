How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today (30th April)

The date has arrived, and Minecraft fans will finally be able to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21. It will kick off today, and fans can look forward to seeing some of their favorite events during the broadcast, such as Build Mart, Parkour Games, and more.
However, in order to make sure they don’t miss a minute of this exciting event, fans are going to want to tune in to the MCC stream.
Here's how you can watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today
Fans of the Minecraft Championship Event will be able to tune in to it starting at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm BST. There are a few different avenues that fans can take to watch the event, including the MCC 21 waiting room linked above.
Fans can watch on multiple channels on YouTube by searching MCC 21 in the search bar. Or they can watch it on The Noxcrew Twitch channel by clicking here.
Fans will recognize many of the MCC 21 participants
Of course, for an amazing event such as the Minecraft Championship 21, fans can look forward to seeing some players that they may recognize.
Inserted into different teams based on colors and animals, these players will duke it out with each other until one team can be crowned the champion of MCC 21.
Here is a list of all of the teams that are participating in MCC 21:
Krimson Krakens
- Krtzyy
- Kaptain Sparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Krinios
Orange Ocelots
- Illumina
- Ph1LzA
- ElainaExe
- Shubble
Yellow Yaks
- Fruitberries
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
- Rendog
Lime Llamas
- PeteZahHutt
- Solidarity
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Grian
Green Geckos
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Sylvee
- Nihachu
Cyan Coyotes
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Snifferish
- KryticZeuz
Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- BadBoyHalo
- Gee Nelly
- jojosolos
Blue Bats
- 5up
- Purpled
- Jack Manifold
- Tubbo
Purple Pandas
- Punz
- awesamdude
- Ponk
- Smajor
Pink Parrots
- Ranboo
- Sneegsnag
- WilburSoot
- GeorgeNotFound
So how does the Minecraft Championship work?
Fans who may not have watched an MCC event before may be eager to know how MCC 21 works. The event starts out with 10 teams of four players who will participate in different minigames. Each of these minigames is designed to test how each player performs a variety of common game skills. These can include things such as parkour, survival skills, combat, and more.
Players who have the most points after eight rounds will go to the finals
Once players have made it through eight rounds of minigames, the two teams with the most points will advance to the finals. The finals will put both of these teams to the test to see who is the ultimate champion of MCC 21.
Players of the game can root for their favorite team and send them positive vibes by cheering alongside other fans.