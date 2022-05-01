×
Create
Notifications

How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today (30th April)

Fans of Minecraft can tune in today to the MCC 21 stream and watch their favorite players compete (Image via Noxcrew/YouTube)
Fans of Minecraft can tune in today to the MCC 21 stream and watch their favorite players compete (Image via Noxcrew/YouTube)
Jason Wright
Jason Wright
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 01, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Feature

The date has arrived, and Minecraft fans will finally be able to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21. It will kick off today, and fans can look forward to seeing some of their favorite events during the broadcast, such as Build Mart, Parkour Games, and more.

However, in order to make sure they don’t miss a minute of this exciting event, fans are going to want to tune in to the MCC stream.

Here's how you can watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today

youtube-cover

Fans of the Minecraft Championship Event will be able to tune in to it starting at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm BST. There are a few different avenues that fans can take to watch the event, including the MCC 21 waiting room linked above.

Fans can watch on multiple channels on YouTube by searching MCC 21 in the search bar. Or they can watch it on The Noxcrew Twitch channel by clicking here.

Fans will recognize many of the MCC 21 participants

Of course, for an amazing event such as the Minecraft Championship 21, fans can look forward to seeing some players that they may recognize.

Inserted into different teams based on colors and animals, these players will duke it out with each other until one team can be crowned the champion of MCC 21.

Here is a list of all of the teams that are participating in MCC 21:

Krimson Krakens

👑 Announcing team Krimson Krakens 👑@Krtzyy @CaptainSparklez @KaraCorvus @KriniosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/I7MBLOTkDm
  • Krtzyy
  • Kaptain Sparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Krinios

Orange Ocelots

👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygracesWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gs7R5jPt2X
  • Illumina
  • Ph1LzA
  • ElainaExe
  • Shubble

Yellow Yaks

👑 Announcing team Yellow Yaks 👑@froubery @Smallishbeans @Failwhip @renthedogWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/kN1Iq3N1I2
  • Fruitberries
  • Smallishbeans
  • fWhip
  • Rendog

Lime Llamas

👑 Announcing team Lime Llamas 👑@PeteZahHutt @SolidarityCoUK @GTWScar @GrianMCWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gBhvNuu8Rm
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Solidarity
  • GoodTimesWithScar
  • Grian

Green Geckos

👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @NihaachuWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/mfjd4peTER
  • Dream
  • TommyInnit
  • Sylvee
  • Nihachu

Cyan Coyotes

👑 Announcing team Cyan Coyotes 👑@sapnap @Seapeekay @snifferish @KryticZeuzWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/RIDxbatW7f
  • Sapnap
  • Seapeekay
  • Snifferish
  • KryticZeuz

Aqua Axolotls

👑 Announcing team Aqua Axolotls 👑@Antfrost @BadBoyHalo @GeeNelly @jojosoIosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/p58VxohSET
  • Antfrost
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Gee Nelly
  • jojosolos

Blue Bats

👑 Announcing team Blue Bats 👑@5uppps @burpled @JackManifoldTV @TubboLiveWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/idkCLD5qkR
  • 5up
  • Purpled
  • Jack Manifold
  • Tubbo

Purple Pandas

Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@Punztw @theawesamdude @DropsByPonk @Smajor1995Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/5e5ORBpt7k
  • Punz
  • awesamdude
  • Ponk
  • Smajor

Pink Parrots

👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ranboosaysstuff @Sneegsnag @WilburSoot @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/La19gZDgmX
  • Ranboo
  • Sneegsnag
  • WilburSoot
  • GeorgeNotFound

So how does the Minecraft Championship work?

Oh look it's the games for MCC 21...nothing new or unusual here at all👀⚔️ https://t.co/hjqxUT8Lcu

Fans who may not have watched an MCC event before may be eager to know how MCC 21 works. The event starts out with 10 teams of four players who will participate in different minigames. Each of these minigames is designed to test how each player performs a variety of common game skills. These can include things such as parkour, survival skills, combat, and more.

Players who have the most points after eight rounds will go to the finals

Once players have made it through eight rounds of minigames, the two teams with the most points will advance to the finals. The finals will put both of these teams to the test to see who is the ultimate champion of MCC 21.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players of the game can root for their favorite team and send them positive vibes by cheering alongside other fans.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी