How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today (30th April)

The date has arrived, and Minecraft fans will finally be able to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21. It will kick off today, and fans can look forward to seeing some of their favorite events during the broadcast, such as Build Mart, Parkour Games, and more.

However, in order to make sure they don’t miss a minute of this exciting event, fans are going to want to tune in to the MCC stream.

Here's how you can watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21 today

Fans of the Minecraft Championship Event will be able to tune in to it starting at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST/8 pm BST. There are a few different avenues that fans can take to watch the event, including the MCC 21 waiting room linked above.

Fans can watch on multiple channels on YouTube by searching MCC 21 in the search bar. Or they can watch it on The Noxcrew Twitch channel by clicking here.

Fans will recognize many of the MCC 21 participants

Of course, for an amazing event such as the Minecraft Championship 21, fans can look forward to seeing some players that they may recognize.

Inserted into different teams based on colors and animals, these players will duke it out with each other until one team can be crowned the champion of MCC 21.

Here is a list of all of the teams that are participating in MCC 21:

Krimson Krakens

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Krimson Krakens



@Krtzyy @CaptainSparklez @KaraCorvus @Krinios



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Krimson KrakensWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Krimson Krakens 👑@Krtzyy @CaptainSparklez @KaraCorvus @KriniosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/I7MBLOTkDm

Krtzyy

Kaptain Sparklez

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Orange Ocelots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Orange Ocelots



@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygraces



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Orange OcelotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Orange Ocelots 👑@IlluminaHD @Ph1LzA @Elaina_Exe @shelbygracesWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gs7R5jPt2X

Illumina

Ph1LzA

ElainaExe

Shubble

Yellow Yaks

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Yellow Yaks



@froubery @Smallishbeans @Failwhip @renthedog



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Yellow YaksWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Yellow Yaks 👑@froubery @Smallishbeans @Failwhip @renthedogWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/kN1Iq3N1I2

Fruitberries

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Rendog

Lime Llamas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Lime Llamas



@PeteZahHutt @SolidarityCoUK @GTWScar @GrianMC



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Lime LlamasWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Lime Llamas 👑@PeteZahHutt @SolidarityCoUK @GTWScar @GrianMCWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/gBhvNuu8Rm

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

GoodTimesWithScar

Grian

Green Geckos

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Green Geckos



@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @Nihaachu



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Green GeckosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Green Geckos 👑@Dream @tommyinnit @sylveemhm @NihaachuWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/mfjd4peTER

Dream

TommyInnit

Sylvee

Nihachu

Cyan Coyotes

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Cyan Coyotes



@sapnap @Seapeekay @snifferish @KryticZeuz



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Cyan CoyotesWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Cyan Coyotes 👑@sapnap @Seapeekay @snifferish @KryticZeuzWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/RIDxbatW7f

Sapnap

Seapeekay

Snifferish

KryticZeuz

Aqua Axolotls

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Aqua Axolotls



@Antfrost @BadBoyHalo @GeeNelly @jojosoIos



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Aqua AxolotlsWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Aqua Axolotls 👑@Antfrost @BadBoyHalo @GeeNelly @jojosoIosWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/p58VxohSET

Antfrost

BadBoyHalo

Gee Nelly

jojosolos

Blue Bats

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Blue Bats



@5uppps @burpled @JackManifoldTV @TubboLive



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Blue BatsWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Blue Bats 👑@5uppps @burpled @JackManifoldTV @TubboLiveWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/idkCLD5qkR

5up

Purpled

Jack Manifold

Tubbo

Purple Pandas

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@Punztw @theawesamdude @DropsByPonk @Smajor1995



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Purple PandasWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@Punztw @theawesamdude @DropsByPonk @Smajor1995Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/5e5ORBpt7k

Punz

awesamdude

Ponk

Smajor

Pink Parrots

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing team Pink Parrots



@Ranboosaysstuff @Sneegsnag @WilburSoot @GeorgeNotFound



Watch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! Announcing team Pink ParrotsWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! 👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ranboosaysstuff @Sneegsnag @WilburSoot @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday April 30th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/La19gZDgmX

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

WilburSoot

GeorgeNotFound

So how does the Minecraft Championship work?

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ ⚔️ Oh look it's the games for MCC 21...nothing new or unusual here at all⚔️ Oh look it's the games for MCC 21...nothing new or unusual here at all👀⚔️ https://t.co/hjqxUT8Lcu

Fans who may not have watched an MCC event before may be eager to know how MCC 21 works. The event starts out with 10 teams of four players who will participate in different minigames. Each of these minigames is designed to test how each player performs a variety of common game skills. These can include things such as parkour, survival skills, combat, and more.

Players who have the most points after eight rounds will go to the finals

Once players have made it through eight rounds of minigames, the two teams with the most points will advance to the finals. The finals will put both of these teams to the test to see who is the ultimate champion of MCC 21.

Players of the game can root for their favorite team and send them positive vibes by cheering alongside other fans.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh