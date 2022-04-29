Minecraft Championship 21 date, time, teams, where to watch, and more revealed

The Minecraft Championship is back with its second tournament of the year, Minecraft Championship 21. The last tournament was a huge success where several popular streamers and content creators took part, and this goes for the next tournament as well. Players and fans from all around the globe are always excited about this fun-filled action-packed event.
The Minecraft Championship is a tournament held by Noxcrew, a small team of enthusiastic players and developers. The event contains a total of 10 teams, each having four players. These teams compete against each other in several custom-made minigames inside the sandbox game. The final is held between the top two teams with the most points. As the winner of the game gets no particular prize money, the tournament remains lighthearted and just for fun.
In the month of April, the official Twitter account of the event posted several updates for the Minecraft Championship 21, along with the dates, teams, minigames, and much more.
Date, time, teams, where to watch and more revealed for Minecraft Championship 21
Date and time of the tournament
The Noxcrew team first announced the dates for the Minecraft Championship 21 on their official Twitter handle. After enjoying the first tournament of the year, fans were soon treated to the announcement of the second one as well.
On April 7, the official tweet declared that the Minecraft Championship 21 would be held on April 30. This made fans of the event super excited as several content creators and streamers reacted to the tweet as well.
The timing of the tournament will be the same as the previous ones. It will commence at 7 PM GMT. Players who live in different time zones can easily covert the time according to their location and be ready to watch the tournament.
Teams
Soon after revealing the date of the championship, Noxcrew started announcing teams for the Minecraft Championship 21. Players and fans of the event were extra excited about this as they got to see who teamed up with whom. As the participants contain many famous content creators and streamers, fans will always want to see the teams.
These were the teams that were finalized for the upcoming tournament:
Krimson Krakens
- Krtzyy
- Kaptain Sparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Krinios
Orange Ocelots
- Illumina
- Ph1LzA
- ElainaExe
- Shubble
Yellow Yaks
- Fruitberries
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
- Rendog
Lime Llamas
- PeteZahHutt
- Solidarity
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Grian
Green Gekos
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Sylvee
- vGumiho (Replaced Nihachu)
Cyan Coyotes
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Snifferish
- KryticZeus
Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- BadBoyHalo
- Gee Nelly
- jojosolos
Blue Bats
- 5up
- Purpled
- Jack Manifold
- Tubbo
Purple Pandas
- Punz
- awesamdude
- Ponk
- Smajor
Pink Parrots
- Ranboo
- Sneegsnag
- WilburSoot
- GeorgeNotFound
Games
Once all the teams were announced, the Noxcrew team revealed all the games that will be available to choose from in the Minecraft Championship 21. When teams enter the championship, the order of the games is decided through a fun-filled voting system where teams try to aim for a particular game to be played and throw chicken eggs to vote.
The games played will be: Sky Battle, Survival Games, Parkour Tag, Hole in the Wall, Battle Box, Build Mart, Grid Runners, Sands of Time, and Rocket Spleef Rush.
Where to watch the tournament
As the tournament features loads of well-known Minecraft streamers and content creators, most of them stream the event live. Some of the most famous names like Dream, TommyInnit, Tubbo, Ranboo, GeorgeNotFound and many more almost always stream the tournament while playing. If people wish to see their favorite team, they can head to Twitch or YouTube and type the streamer's name during the event to watch them.